Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.



The global ovarian cancer drugs market was valued at about $1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.99 billion at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2022.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Report are:



AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim



Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Scenario:



North America was the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.



The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. In 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), there were nearly 300,000 new ovarian cancer cases recorded globally. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe. According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition 2018, an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035. According to a report on cancer facts and figures 2018, the estimated number of new cancer cases and deaths in the USA, in 2018 were 1,735,350 and 609,640 respectively. Furthermore, in 2018, there were approximately 22,240 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed and 14,070 ovarian cancer deaths in the USA. Thus, the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer cases across the globe drives the ovarian cancer drugs market growth.



Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies are restraining the Ovarian Cancer drugs market growth. Targeted therapies act as substitutes for drugs as they identify and attack cancer cells rather than destroying normal cells. For example, Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy biologics drugs used to treat Ovarian Cancer. A targeted therapy drug, Zejula was approved by FDA for ovarian cancer, and many targeted therapy drugs such as PARP inhibitors (targeted therapy drug) are undergoing clinical trials and are in drug pipeline. FDA has also approved Genentechs biologics license for ovarian cancer drugs highlighting the fact many new companies are entering into the biologics ovarian drug cancer market. Hence, the growing popularity of alternatives such as biologics and targeted therapies may hinder the growth of ovarian cancer drugs market.



Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs. Combination drugs consists of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions. The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing on the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects. For instance, Roche's blockbuster tranquilize Avastin (bevacizumab), is a combination drug approved by FDA in 2018, with ingredients such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, which is utilized to treat advance stage (III or IV) ovarian cancer.



The Ovarian cancer drugs market is governed by regulatory framework of agencies such as Food and Administration Agency (FDA) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FDA's recommendation for ovarian cancer drugs market in the form of guidelines are mentioned within the CFR 's (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, that contains sub-parts from sub part 'A' to sub part 'I'. The sub-part 'E' deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening and illnesses such as kidney cancer. The sub part 'E' also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of ovarian cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments. All companies operating in ovarian cancer drugs industry are required to abide to the regulations under FDA.



In January 2019, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a UK-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Tesaro for $5.1 billion. This acquisition would enable GSK to expand its product portfolio with Tesaros Zejula, PARP inhibitor and others, improve significant opportunities in strengthening GSKs pharmaceutical business by accelerating the build of GSKs pipeline and commercial capability in oncology. Tesaro, a biopharmaceutical (oncology-focused) company, is involved in manufacturing and marketing ovarian cancer drugs such as Zejula (niraparib), an oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor and others, that aid in treating ovarian cancer. Tesaro was founded in 2010 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



