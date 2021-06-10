Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Allergan plc (Ireland), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), Merck KGaA (Germany), AstraZeneca (U.K.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States), Clovis Oncology (United States), Kazia Therapeutics Limited. (Australia), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Genentech Inc., (United States), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)



Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Definition:

According to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), ovarian cancer is the seventh most common cancer in women worldwide and causes more deaths per year than any other gynecological cancer increasing adoption of novel drugs and presence of strong pipeline is driving the Global Ovarian Cancer drugs market. In 2018, there will be approximately 22,240 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed and 14,070 ovarian cancer deaths in the United States. Ovarian cancer (OC) is a type of cancer that arises in ovaries of a woman from the different type of cells, caused due to mutagenic changes in DNA. Risk of developing mutation is high if a woman has inherited mutation (Hereditary mutation) in BRAC1 and BRAC2 genes. Large numbers of therapeutics are in the developmental stage for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Drugs like Avelumab and Entinostat are being evaluated for efficacy as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer.



Market Trends:

- Rising incidence of OC due to increasing geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyles being followed by women.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Incidence of Ovarian Cancer

- Need for more effective treatment option for Ovarian Cancer

- Increase in healthcare expenditure and the Government funding



Market Challenges:

- Development of new drugs and therapeutics with improved efficacy for effective treatment is a challenge for this market.



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing prevalence of OC among women in developed and underdeveloped countries.



The Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PARP inhibitors, PD-L1 inhibitors, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, Others), Application (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Others), Treatment Categories (Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Immunotherapy, Autologous stem-cell transplantation, Targeted Therapy), Disease Type (Epithelial Ovarian Tumors, Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors, Ovarian Stromal Tumors, Primary Peritoneal Carcinoma), Chemotherapy Drugs (Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Docetaxel, Paclitaxel, Other Medication (Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Gemcitabine, Oxaliplatin, and Topotecan).), Physical Examination (Biopsy, Blood tests, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) test, Ultrasound, MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging), PET (Positron emission tomography), CT scans, Biopsy, Blood tests, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) test, Ultrasound, MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging), PET (Positron emission tomography), CT scans), Pricing analysis (IPP, OPP, RAP), Distribution channel (Hospitals, Drug Store, Specialty Pharmacy, E-Pharmacy)



Regions Covered in the Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



