Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014 market report to its offering
Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
Summary
, Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014, provides an overview of the Ovarian Cancers therapeutic pipeline.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Ovarian Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Ovarian Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ovarian Cancer
- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Ovarian Cancer and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- A review of the Ovarian Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects
- Coverage of the Ovarian Cancer pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type
- Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products
Reasons to buy
- Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Ovarian Cancer
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Ovarian Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline
Companies Mentioned
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Amgen Inc.
Sanofi
AstraZeneca PLC
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bioniche Life Sciences, Inc.
Genentech, Inc.
Nektar Therapeutics
Bavarian Nordic A/S
MedImmune, LLC
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Merck & Co., Inc.
AbGenomics International, Inc.
Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.
Generex Biotechnology Corporation
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd.
Aposense Ltd.
Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novartis AG
Samyang Holdings Corporation
Aphios Corporation
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
Genmab A/S
Santaris Pharma A/S
Aduro BioTech, Inc.
A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Bayer AG
AntiCancer, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Advaxis, Inc.
EntreMed, Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
ValiRx Plc
Active Biotech AB
AEterna Zentaris Inc.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.
Immunomedics, Inc.
Lorus Therapeutics Inc.
MEI Pharma, Inc.
AVAX Technologies, Inc.
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
Bionomics Limited
Novogen Limited
Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
OXiGENE, Inc.
Patrys Limited
Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.
Curis, Inc.
Telik, Inc.
CytRx Corporation
Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dendreon Corporation
Quest PharmaTech Inc.
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Galena Biopharma, Inc.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Scancell Holdings Plc
MabVax Therapeutics, Inc.
Morphotek, Inc.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd
Supratek Pharma Inc.
Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG
Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd
Quantum Pharmaceuticals
Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.
Celon Pharma Sp. z o.o.
Oncodesign SA
TRION Pharma GmbH
BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc.
Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.
Coronado Biosciences, Inc.
Cerulean Pharma, Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc.
Provenance Biopharmaceuticals Corp.
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals
Kalos Therapeutics, Inc.
Pantarhei Bioscience BV
Azaya Therapeutics Incorporated
CanBas Co., Ltd.
GP Pharm, S.A.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Neotropix, Inc.
Innate Therapeutics Limited
Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CritiTech, Inc.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Vascular Biogenics Ltd.
Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.
BioCancell Therapeutics, Inc.
Endocyte, Inc.
Omnitura Therapeutics Inc.
Advenchen Laboratories, LLC
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
MolMed S.p.A.
Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Omeros Corporation
Bolder Biotechnology, Inc.
Immunovaccine, Inc.
Welichem Biotech Inc.
Immune Design Corp.
Xcovery, Inc.
Pharma Mar, S.A.
TVAX Biomedical, Inc.
Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.
Viventia Biotechnologies Inc.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.
Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited
Domainex Ltd.
3-V Biosciences, Inc.
Oncolix, Inc.
Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc.
Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd
Soricimed Biopharma Inc.
Recepta Biopharma S.A.
Bioo Therapeutics
Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Almac Discovery Ltd.
NuCana BioMed Limited
Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.
Pharmicell Co., Ltd.
BiOrion Technologies B.V.
DEKK-TEC, Inc.
Chikujee Therapeutics
TAU Therapeutics, LLC
Gradalis Inc.
Ascentage Pharma Group Corporation, Ltd.
SentoClone International AB
Sialix, Inc.
Igenica, Inc.
Advanced Accelerator Applications
Trojantec ltd.
Tesaro, Inc.
Verastem, Inc.
Cold Genesys, Inc.
Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.
OncoHoldings, Inc.
Polyplus-transfection SA
Phosplatin Therapeutics
Vaxeal Holding SA
Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Qu Biologics Inc.
CZ BioMed Corp
Mission Therapeutics Ltd
IMPACT Therapeutics, Inc.
Panacela Labs, Inc.
Avipep Pty Ltd
Tactic Pharma, LLC
Formula Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
RAPID Pharmaceuticals AG
BioMoti Limited
OBI Pharma, Inc.
AbbVie Inc.
Oncology Research International Limited
Galileo Research s.r.l.
Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Senhwa Biosciences
GamaMabs Pharma S.A.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155106/ovarian-cancer-pipeline-review-h1-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
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