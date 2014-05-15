Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014 market report to its offering

Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014



Summary



, Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014, provides an overview of the Ovarian Cancers therapeutic pipeline.



This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Ovarian Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Ovarian Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.



report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ovarian Cancer

- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Ovarian Cancer and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- A review of the Ovarian Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects

- Coverage of the Ovarian Cancer pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type

- Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products



Reasons to buy



- Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Ovarian Cancer

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Ovarian Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bioniche Life Sciences, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics

Bavarian Nordic A/S

MedImmune, LLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbGenomics International, Inc.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd.

Aposense Ltd.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Samyang Holdings Corporation

Aphios Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Genmab A/S

Santaris Pharma A/S

Aduro BioTech, Inc.

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Bayer AG

AntiCancer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc.

EntreMed, Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

ValiRx Plc

Active Biotech AB

AEterna Zentaris Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Lorus Therapeutics Inc.

MEI Pharma, Inc.

AVAX Technologies, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

Bionomics Limited

Novogen Limited

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

OXiGENE, Inc.

Patrys Limited

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

Curis, Inc.

Telik, Inc.

CytRx Corporation

Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dendreon Corporation

Quest PharmaTech Inc.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Galena Biopharma, Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Scancell Holdings Plc

MabVax Therapeutics, Inc.

Morphotek, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd

Supratek Pharma Inc.

Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG

Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd

Quantum Pharmaceuticals

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.

Celon Pharma Sp. z o.o.

Oncodesign SA

TRION Pharma GmbH

BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc.

Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.

Coronado Biosciences, Inc.

Cerulean Pharma, Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc.

Provenance Biopharmaceuticals Corp.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Kalos Therapeutics, Inc.

Pantarhei Bioscience BV

Azaya Therapeutics Incorporated

CanBas Co., Ltd.

GP Pharm, S.A.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neotropix, Inc.

Innate Therapeutics Limited

Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CritiTech, Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.

BioCancell Therapeutics, Inc.

Endocyte, Inc.

Omnitura Therapeutics Inc.

Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

MolMed S.p.A.

Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

Bolder Biotechnology, Inc.

Immunovaccine, Inc.

Welichem Biotech Inc.

Immune Design Corp.

Xcovery, Inc.

Pharma Mar, S.A.

TVAX Biomedical, Inc.

Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.

Viventia Biotechnologies Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

Domainex Ltd.

3-V Biosciences, Inc.

Oncolix, Inc.

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc.

Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd

Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Recepta Biopharma S.A.

Bioo Therapeutics

Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Almac Discovery Ltd.

NuCana BioMed Limited

Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.

Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

BiOrion Technologies B.V.

DEKK-TEC, Inc.

Chikujee Therapeutics

TAU Therapeutics, LLC

Gradalis Inc.

Ascentage Pharma Group Corporation, Ltd.

SentoClone International AB

Sialix, Inc.

Igenica, Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Trojantec ltd.

Tesaro, Inc.

Verastem, Inc.

Cold Genesys, Inc.

Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

OncoHoldings, Inc.

Polyplus-transfection SA

Phosplatin Therapeutics

Vaxeal Holding SA

Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Qu Biologics Inc.

CZ BioMed Corp

Mission Therapeutics Ltd

IMPACT Therapeutics, Inc.

Panacela Labs, Inc.

Avipep Pty Ltd

Tactic Pharma, LLC

Formula Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RAPID Pharmaceuticals AG

BioMoti Limited

OBI Pharma, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Oncology Research International Limited

Galileo Research s.r.l.

Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd.

Senhwa Biosciences

GamaMabs Pharma S.A.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155106/ovarian-cancer-pipeline-review-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###