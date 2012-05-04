Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global ovarian cancer therapeutics market. The report provides comprehensive information on ovarian cancer, highlighting the treatment guidelines. It identifies and analyses the key trends shaping and driving the global ovarian cancer therapeutics market. It analyses the treatment usage patterns in the global ovarian cancer therapeutics market. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the positions of the existing market leaders. The report provides valuable insights into the pipeline products within the global ovarian cancer sector. It quantifies the unmet need in the global ovarian cancer therapeutics market as well as in the individual markets such as the US and the top five countries in Europe, highlighting the opportunity for future players.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The ovarian cancer therapeutics market grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of only 1.0% between 2002 and 2011. The patent expiries of major branded products, such as Taxol (paclitaxel), Paraplatin (carboplatin), Gemzar (gemcitabine), Hycamtin (topotecan hydrochloride) and the subsequent launch of generics, have acted as restraining factors to the market. The introduction of new and promising therapies such as Avastin (bevacizumab), AMG 386, EC145, Farletuzumab (MORAb-003), Karenitecin (BNP1350), OPAXIO (paclitaxel poliglumex), OPT-821, Paclical (paclitaxel), Vargatef (BIBF 1120) and Votrient (pazopanib) are expected to drive the market from 2011-2020.
In 2011, the ovarian cancer therapeutics markets in key countries (the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Russia, India and China) were worth $736.7m collectively. The ovarian cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness three-fold growth by 2020, reaching $2,352m at a CAGR of 13.8%. This high growth rate is expected due to the strength of the pipeline candidates, which are anticipated to change the treatment paradigm of ovarian cancer when launched.
Scope
The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of ovarian cancer which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized global ovarian cancer therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage patterns data by stage of the disease from 2002 to 2010, forecast for 10 years to 2020.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Inc.,, Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, Endocyte, Inc., BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
