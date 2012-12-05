Ovarian Cyst Miracle Review : New Holistic Treatment Released by Carol Foster

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Ovarian Cyst is manifested by mild pain in the abdomen - due the increased pressure from the cyst, the remaining ovarian tissue is less extensive, disturbing the menstrual cycle like delays of menstruation, abnormal bleeding or amenorrhea caused by disequilibrium due to secretion of hormones. Sometimes symptoms can be confused with other diseases.



Ovarian Cyst Miracle is a new e-book by Carol Foster who propose to help women all around the world to get rid of ovarian cyst using a natural diet plan. Despite of all efforts in curing ovarian cyst, more and more women are struggling to eradicate this problem forever. Lifestyle of modern woman like increased mental stress, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, lack of relaxation, uncontrolled use of contraceptives, antidepressants medication are the causes of ovarian cyst. This female genital disorders generates a real "epidemic" among women in modern society.



The method proposed by Carol is based on 3 big steps. After she spends many years researching and reading medical journals and books she tried to find a natural way to eradicate this problem on long term because the actual treatments such as birth control pills or homeopathic ovarian cysts remedies mostly cure the symptoms associated with the disease and works on short-term.



In Ovarian Cyst Miracle treatment revealed is a holistic and involves both physical and psycho-emotional and mental health along with herbal treatment. It involves changes in diet, diet is important to be natural, preferably and also changing lifestyle it`s also required. In the holistic approach, it is important to reduce psychological stress through various relaxation techniques such as massage, along with a balanced lifestyle and a fulfilling sex life.



A recent study in Italy has analyzed over a 10-year diet of 225 women with ovarian cysts and 450 women without ovarian cysts. The researchers found that the type of diet influences the development of cysts. For example, they say that women who consume mostly beef and cheese are more likely to develop ovarian cysts. In contrast, consumption of fresh vegetables provides a strong protective effect.



About Carol Foster

Carol Foster in present is specialist in nutrition, health consultant, medical researcher and author of the ingenious program Ovarian Cyst Miracle. She spend more than 14 years in researching, experimentation and trying to improve the most powerful method to get rid of ovarian cyst. Also she has more than 60,000 hours of nutritional expertise to eradicate all type of ovarian cyst.



