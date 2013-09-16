OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) shares over potential securities laws violations by OvaScience and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) concerning whether a series of statements OvaScience regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On September 11, 2013, OvaScience Inc provided a regulatory, manufacturing and international strategy update on AUGMENT, the Company’s product candidate designed to improve egg quality and increase the success of in vitro fertilization.



OvaScience Inc said it has chosen to suspend enrollment of AUGMENT in the U.S. while moving forward with its plans for enrollment outside of the U.S.



Furthermore, OvaScience Inc said that on September 6, 2013, it received an “untitled” letter from the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) questioning the status of AUGMENT as a 361 HCT/P and advising the Company to file an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application.



OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) declined from $14.29 per share on September 10, 2013, to $9.124 per share on September 11, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com