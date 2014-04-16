Ovation Network Airs "The Art of Magic" on April 27, 2014

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Internationally acclaimed escape artist Curtis Lovell II will be a featured expert on the April 27 episode of "The Art Of Magic," which will air on the Ovation Network. Ovation Network's television program “The Art Of” explores creative fields that fall outside the traditional definition of “art.” Each week, a new artistic medium is explored through profiles of boundary-pushing artists.



“The Art of Magic” episode will feature three experts in the field of Magical Arts. Lovell will provide insight into the area of "escapology."



Lovell has been buried alive twice, shackled and tossed into the Singapore River, locked in a box of water, cut Paris Hilton in half and challenged to an escape by the U.S. military. In this 30-minute program, Lovell will explore his motivation to develop escapes and demonstrate why news outlets such as CBS News, Los Angeles Magazine and the Washington Times have dubbed him “The Houdini of Our Time.”



More info About "The Art Of":

Focusing on the celebrated as well as the undiscovered, this series explores the creative process behind each featured art form and uncovers how and why these artists do what they do. From burlesque dancers to hair sculptors and dessert denizens, each week “The Art Of” reveals the passion that keeps these artists motivated and inspired.



More info about Lovell:

At age 7, Curtis Lovell II's father magically pulled a coin from his ear, and Curtis began a life journey immersing himself in the world of magic and the history of Harry Houdini. His uncompromising work ethic—combined with astonishing talent, skill, vision and daring escapes—prompted CBS News, NewsAsia, Washington Times, Los Angeles Times, About.com, NBC News and many other media outlets to hail Lovell as "The Houdini of our time."



Lovell has been buried alive twice—on Halloweens in 2008 and 2012—an escape that Houdini said he would only do once because of its inherent level of danger. Lovell also has been shackled and dropped into the Singapore River, cut celebrity Paris Hilton in half, read the mind of personality Nicole Richie and was challenged by members of the U.S. Military to escape from a straitjacket. He was an opening act for both legendary movie actor Tony Curtis and talk show host Larry King during award ceremonies in 2009 and 2012. Lovell's television guest appearances have included the shows “MANswers,” “The Simple Life with Paris Hilton,” “Living in LA LA Land” and “Gene Simmons Family Jewels.”



Currently his eyes are set on breaking a World Record in the near future. Lovell is based in Los Angeles, CA, and was raised in Columbus, Ohio, where he attended the Ohio State University.



Websites



Ovation Network/The Art of



http://www.ovationtv.com/series/the-art-of



Main Website: http://www.CurtisLovell.com



Youtube Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiVzApYmJSs&feature=plcp



IMDB Link: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2647520/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1



Facebook Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/CURTISLOVELLII



Twitter: https://twitter.com/CURTISLOVELL



For interviews with CurFs Lovell II:

C.E.L 2 Productions - Los Angeles CA 877.224.9568