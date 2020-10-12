Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- In order to bolster positions in the global oven bags and pouches market, keen players are resorting to product development. This has led to a proliferation of eye-catching products with better functionalities.



Some of the noteworthy players in the global oven bags and pouches market are S. C. Johnson & Son, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., The Clorox Company, Bemis Company, Inc., DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Gr. Sarantis SA, M&Q Packaging, LLC, The Schur Flexibles Group, FFP Packaging Ltd., Sunkey Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd, Sirane Limited, Flexopack SA, Planit Products Ltd., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., TCL Packaging Ltd., Aalmir Plastic Industries LLC, and Terinex Ltd.



A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global oven bags and pouches market to rise at a steady CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$3.9 bn by the end of 2025 from US$2.0 bn in 2016.



The global oven bags and pouches market can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon the type of material, for example, the market can be segmented into nylon, PET, aluminum, and others such as PE, PP, etc. Among them, the segment of nylon is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% during the period between 2017 and 2025.



Geographically, the key segments of the global oven bags and pouches market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe dominates the global oven bags and pouches market vis-à-vis both value and volume. The region is predicted to consume 3,682,045 thousand units of oven bags and pouches by 2025-end.



At the forefront of driving demand in the global oven bags and pouches market is the rising demand for convenient packaging solutions worldwide. "The oven bags and pouches are easy to use as one can directly put food in the oven bag and then place it inside a conventional or microwave oven. The oven bags are safe to use and can withstand temperatures up to 220-degree centigrade," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.



Serving to pose a roadblock to the burgeoning demand for oven bags and pouches is the concerns about the health hazards presented by them on account of the migration of the volatile and non-volatile organic compounds from the oven bags to the food items placed in them. In addition, the plastic materials used for the production of oven bags take a lot of time to biodegrade and hence affect the environment too. The oven bags and pouches market also faces some technological challenges related to innovation and improvement in existing product portfolio.