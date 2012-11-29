Over 1 Million Students Playing Online Math Games at Hooda Math Every Month

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Middle School and Elementary students have discovered an online math site that they look forward to going to when given the option at school or home. One student when asked, “Why Hooda Math?” responded, “Because it is not like other school sites, every game on it is fun.”



HoodaMath.com has been around for over 4 years, and many are still discovering it on their own. Taking the time to overlook the Math Games site, I discovered that it is not only games, but also Learning Tutorials, Math Apps for classroom use, and entertaining Math Movie shorts.



Of all of the games, I cannot pick my favorites, because there is over 100 math games to choose from. I bet parents would prefer if the games are divided by age or grade level. As we discovered that math games are categorized by Math subject: Physics, Shop, Puzzle, Building, Number, Logic, Geometry. Shop? you ask?



Shopping Games have been a long time favorite on Hooda Math, and have roots in a popular computer game from my childhood called “Lemonade Stands”. Which adult doesn’t remember playing Monopoly as a child.



HoodaMath.com has more money management games that you can count on your fingers. Varying from Food Trucks to Hotel Management and on and on. I even discovered many of these math games are available for iPads, iPods, and Android Tablets.



Every mobile math game by Hooda Math is only 99 cents, and what a steal compared to the traditional method of purchasing educational games. Many fridays we have discovered that they make a single app available for free.



Needless to say we are fans of Hooda Math and look forward to its success for years to come. They never seem to stay steady, and always are releasing a new math game that wows us. Important to mention is that even though the apps cost 99 cents, every math game is playable online at HoodaMath.com for free.



About HoodaMath.com

Free online math site for teachers, parents, and kids featuring math games, math apps, math movies, and math tutorials. Created by Michael Edlavitch, a Middle-School Mathematics Teacher, in 2008. Mr. Edlavitch credits board games and playing cards for his early enjoyment of mathematics. Hooda Math believes free online math games can do the same for students today - http://hoodamath.com/games/