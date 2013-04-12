Over 100 Million Americans Remain Unemployed While Bankruptcy Filing Numbers Decline

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- As people continue to see failures in the banking industry globally, like Cyprus, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continues to maintain a vigilant watch on the impact to the US economy and its citizens. Nationally, cities like Detroit and Stockton are facing bankruptcy as the cost of doing business becomes overwhelming. Previously, one expert at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com did an extensive study on the CalPERS pension program in the state of California and its impact on local municipalities. The outcome of the study showed that the ever increasing employee pension costs will overwhelm every city in California in the near future. This is a snowball that has just been pushed off the hill and picking up speed on a collision course with the lodge. It would be devastating for the retirees that are counting on benefits when these pensions fail all because the municipalities do not have enough money to continue to fund it. This would force a large number into filing for bankruptcy, having no other option. The experts at DFBA continue to stress the importance of individuals being prepared for this situation. They also believe that it's time for Americans to look into diversifying their financial portfolio and not count on something that might not be there.



Lately, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com has been doing a lot of research into the unemployment numbers that have been recently released. This week, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 11,742,000 working age Americans that were unemployed. Additionally in this report it was found that there were 89,967,000 working age Americans that are no longer in the labor force. Adding these two numbers up, DFBA found there were 101 million working age Americans without a job. When the numbers were released at the beginning of March, the US Bureau of Labor reported that the unemployment rate dropped to 7.7%. What the experts at DFBA wonder how the unemployment rate can drop when the number of those no longer in the labor force increased by 663,000 in the month of March alone. They've come to the conclusion that the numbers don't make sense and are being adjusted to show a decline in unemployment.



As the true unemployment continues to rise, the stock market continues on a tear upwards to record heights. Once again, there is no good news in the economy to support this increase. Some of the DFBA experts believe that this phenomenon could be caused by money leaving Asian and European markets were looking for sanctuary in the US dollar. Even with all this going on, Middle America is struggling to make ends meet and many expect the number of Americans filing bankruptcy will start increasing in the near future. The hardworking professional staff at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com will continue to maintain a close watch as these economic landmines are revealed and how to avoid them.



The decision to file for bankruptcy can be stressful and emotional. Having the proper support will help an individual make an educated decision during these tough financial times. These days, creditors are becoming more and more aggressive and continue to reinforce the negative stigmas about filing bankruptcy. Most of the negative information about bankruptcy is filled with partial truths. Until a person can get their questions answered truthfully by a bankruptcy attorney that's fighting in their corner, only then can they know how to proceed and make informed choices. Creditors want debtors to believe that if they file for bankruptcy they are a failure. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believes the exact opposite. In fact, a bankruptcy filing allows the debtor to be put back in the driver seat and in control of their finances, while dealing with their creditors legally. Congress created bankruptcy to give good hard-working Americans a fresh start and a second chance at their financial future. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com was created to help these Americans exercise their legal rights under the bankruptcy law and stop the constant harassment by their creditors. Filing bankruptcy is available to every American and should never be eliminated as an option until it is discussed with a bankruptcy attorney.



About DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com

DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is a California Limited Liability Company formed with the assistance of experienced attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals, all dedicated to the idea that the average person should be able to easily access a local bankruptcy attorney for a FREE Evaluation of their specific financial situation. If you need legal advice, then only a bankruptcy lawyer can help you. For assistance with your bankruptcy filing options, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is your answer. We are a Christian-based company with the highest standards of honesty and integrity.



“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you”, says the Lord, “thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” Jeremiah 29:11



DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com

7071 Warner Ave F92

Huntington Beach CA 92647

Support@DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com

http://debtfreebankruptcyattorney.com

CALL 877-278-4982