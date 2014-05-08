Over 100 Years on and a Sequel to the Hound of the Baskervilles Is Released

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The most famous Sherlock Holmes story of all time, The Hound of The Baskervilles, has been thrilling readers for well over 100 years and now there is a sequel – ’The Widow of Dartmoor’. Wick Downing, a former US State Prosecutor (Colorado) has written a compelling new story that has been endorsed with the Conan Doyle Estate seal. Early reviews for the book have been excellent and publishers MX Publishing in London are thrilled. ’The book features Sherlock Holmes’ nephew who is a barrister and the book is written in traditional Victorian style – which seems to be the secret to its popularity with Holmes fans’ says Steve Emecz.



In the story a woman is accused of murder and she is defended by Jeremy Holmes, Sherlock’s nephew whose nickname is ’The Bastard’. The Sherlock Holmes societies around the world have been giving the new novel the thumbs up. Peter Blau from the US says ’ The story is full of twists, turns, and surprises’ and



Sherlock Holmes now holds the Guiness World Record for the most displayed character on stage and screen and there has never been a better time to be a Holmes fan. BBC Sherlock, CBS Elementary and the Warner Brothers Movies – not to mention a hugely popular Russian TV series too – have delivered millions of new fans around the world whose appetitite for new stories is strong. In Jeremy ’The Bastard’ Holmes they have a new Holmes to follow.



The Widow of Dartmoor is available from all good bookstores including Amazon USA, and for free shipping worldwide Book Depository . In ebook format it is in Amazon Kindle, Kobo and Apple iBooks (iPad/iPhone).



Steve Emecz

MX Publishing

steve@mxpublishing.co.uk

London

http://www.mxpublishing.co.uk

Tel: 0044 (0)7838 550025