Over 1000 Discounted Magnetic Bracelets & Jewelry for Health & Beauty

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Magnets and magnetic products has been long used for their healing properties since ancient Greece. Magnets increase and improve blood circulation in the blood vessels. Because of this, magnets have also been used to repair tissue and muscle injuries. They reduce the swelling of the tissue trauma. Studies and research have been made about magnetic therapy and its effect on health. When a tissue injury doesn’t swell, it will heal faster and the person will experience less pain and be able to move better. Since magnet therapy reduces swelling of a tissue injury, it contributes to tissue injury repair which is something that people commonly suffer from.



Magnet Giants combines magnetic therapy with aesthetics by offering magnetic bracelets and magnetic jewelry. People can now enjoy magnetic therapy everyday or whenever they need to, and at the same time look good with these magnetic products. These wonderful products and beautiful jewelry have a wide range that people can choose from. People can choose from bracelets, anklets, rings, earrings, lariats, watches and more. These jewelry are strong, light weight, elegant, beautiful and most of all therapeutic. People can wear them and accessorize with them just like any other kind of jewelry while enjoying their healing benefits. Customers can look up these beautiful healing jewelry on their website http://www.magnetgiant.com.



Magnet Giant offers their magnetic products at discounted prices. They also have free shipping worldwide, something many sites do not offer. On top of all items being on sale on their website, they also have a free gift promo when people purchase their products. Customers can see their gift options on the website. While there may be other sites offering similar products, they cannot compete with the quality of the products that Magnet Giant offers. Magnet Giant prioritizes quality so all its customers are assured with excellent quality products and satisfaction is guaranteed. Now people can enjoy quality health and beauty at affordable prices.



About Magnet Giant

Magnet Giant offers quality magnetic bracelets and other magnetic jewelry. People can enjoy magnetic therapy while still wearing beautiful jewelry with their magnetic products. For more information, contact Eddie Shemesh at sales@MagnetGiant.com or 1-954-261-6301 or 1-800-9-Giant-6 (800-651-9389).