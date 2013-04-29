Over 1,000 People to Attend Anime Convention in Iowa

Davenport, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The Iowa Anime Convention, Anime-zing!, is expected to bring over 1,000 fans of anime, manga, cosplay, and alternative fashion styles together for a three-day convention at the Clarion Hotel in Davenport, Iowa from May 3-5, 2013. The convention features over 100 different events, discussions with famous guests of honor, and numerous video game and table-top gaming tournaments.



Costuming is a major part of the anime expo, and over fifty percent of attendees are expected to appear in costumes throughout the weekend. While some are store-bought, the majority are made at home, representing characters from popular shows, and sometimes original characters. Fans call this costuming "Cosplay," which is a portmanteau of "Costume" and "Roleplay."



These attendees participate in numerous social events, including an elevant formal ball filled with Waltzes and swing dance.



While many attendees come for the costuming and socializing aspects, others come for the guests of honor, many of whom are voice actors in popular shows that appear on Cartoon Network.



Featured guest Greg Ayres is one of the most prolific voice actors in the world, with his voice appearing on new and popular shows almost monthly as a leading character, recently taking the lead in FUNimation's Deadman Wonderland, which played on Cartoon Network this year.



Fellow guest Sonny Strait played as Lupin III from the self-titled show, and Krillin in Dragon Ball Z, which had played on Cartoon Network from 4pm to 5pm for several years. The complete guest list includes additional popular voice actors, and Samurai Martial Arts instructors, and can be found at http://qcanimezing.com/guests



Fans attending will have the opportunity to meet these guests, and get autographs for free. In addition, they will be featured in Q&A sessions throughout the weekend event.



Anime-zing! will be May 3-5, 2013 at the Clarion Hotel in Davenport, Iowa. Registration is $25 at the door for one day, or $35 for the entire weekend. More details are on the convention's website at http://qcanimezing.com/



ABOUT ANIME-ZING!

Anime-zing! is a Japanese animation expo that centers around bringing fans of Japanese anime, manga, and culture together with the people involved in creating these shows. The convention lasts for three days and includes numerous discussion panels, dances, balls, concerts, costume contests, and social events.



Contact: Ryan Kopf

Email: ryan@ryankopf.com

Phone: 224-333-1228

Location: Davenport, Iowa