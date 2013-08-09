Over 12K Supplemental Health Insurance Providers Compared on Easy to Use Site

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The painful research for supplemental insurance is already finished at Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison website. That means no more frustrating phone book searches, long phone calls or internet research for senior citizens looking to supplement their Medicare.



The only thing long about Medicalsupplementalinsurancecomparison.net is its name. Once seniors land on this supplemental healthcare rate comparison site it is just a few simple steps to finding rate comparisons in their area. After entering a zip code, seniors will get a list of pre-qualified providers in their area. The list making and quote gathering of past searches is eliminated. The site provides a full list of benefits and costs of competing programs in each local search.



One of the best features of this site is that it is built to protect seniors against identity theft. Website creator, Stephen Pewter is a senior citizen himself. He built the site while searching for a health care solution to supplement his Medicare for his wife and himself. He understands how intimidating the search can be, especially when there is a fear of identity theft. “During my initial searches, I was nervous giving out personal data such as a home address, social security number, birthdate and credit card number before I could even get a rate quote. I figured other people were having the same concerns,” Pewter said. So, he built a user friendly site that allowed senior citizens to comparison shop, simply by entering a zip code.



Turns out, Stephen Pewter was right. People were looking for a safe and easy way to find supplemental health insurance quotes. When his new site went live in December of 2012 it was an overnight success. Tens and thousands of seniors have since used this site to find alternatives to pay health bills after they discover that Medicare Parts A and B don’t cover all their medical bills.



Perhaps, it is the simplicity of the site, the safety of the search or the additional articles and information on supplemental health insurance that keeps the website successful. Senior citizens can save hours of aggravation by visiting a website designed around their needs.



About Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparisons

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net is a simple comparison site for Medicare supplemental insurance plans. Unlike others, the site requires only a zip code to return several rate quotes from area insurance companies. In addition to comparing plans, visitors can also gain insight from the site’s dozens of helpful articles and tutorials, refreshed regularly. For more information or to compare supplemental insurance plans, visit Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net