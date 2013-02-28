Over-the-Counter Pharmaceuticals Market in the Asia Pacific Region 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the OTC Pharmaceuticals Market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 3.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing switch from prescription to OTC drugs. The OTC Pharmaceuticals market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the trend of an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the product recalls by the US FDA could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



OTC Pharmaceuticals Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the OTC Pharmaceuticals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, and Bayer Healthcare AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Roche Holding Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and Schering-Plough Corp., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Sigma Pharmaceuticals plc, Hubei Biocause Heilen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., United Laboratories Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vida Laboratories Ltd., and Cipla Ltd.



