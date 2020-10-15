Over the Top Services Market Future Prospects, Growth and Outlook 2026 : Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- A recent report on the over-the-top services market by Fortune Business Insights says 57% of people around the worldwide are smartphone users in the year 2017 and this is anticipated to rise robustly in the coming years. The increasing production of in-house web series is boosting the global over-the-top services market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled, "Over-The-Top (OTT) Services" Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Business Model (Premium and Subscriptions, Adware, E-commerce), By Application (Communication, Cloud Services, E-Services, Web Content), By End-Use (Personal, Commercial), and Geography Forecast till 2026."



Key Market Driver –



An increasing number of smart connected devices and growing popularity of online platforms.

Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) analytics and OTT content.

Key Market Restraint -



Low scope of customer retention, the reluctance of customers to make purchases, lack of procedure to curb or identify piracy.

Some of the companies operating in the global over-the-top services market are



Evernote Corporation

Apple FaceTime

Yahoo Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Google Inc.

Google Hangouts

Netflix Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Tencent QQ

Amazon Inc.

Fishtank OTT

Apple Inc.

Hulu

WhatsApp LLC.

Dropbox Inc.

Skype

Microsoft Corporation

Premium Video Content Marketing- A Major Booster for Market



The advent of video browsing over the internet is a major factor boosting the global over-the-top services market. Currently, consumers are getting more inclined towards over-the-top services as compared to traditional satellite or cable TV. The increasing number of smartphone users is also helping the market grow. In addition to this, the expansion of online companies into premium video content marketing and content localization worldwide is also driving the global over-the-top services market.



However, customers may face trust issues in terms of investing huge sums into video streaming and others. This may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast duration. In addition to that, the availability of free online video streaming is stopping many customers from making purchases.



Apple, Netflix, and Google to Exhibit Stronghold in Overall Market



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global over-the-top services market to witness the dominance of Netflix, Google, and Apple in the current scenario. This is expected to remain the same in the forthcoming years on account of strategic growth patterns and heavy investments in machinery and equipment for better performance. For maintaining their foothold over the market, players are coming up with innovative content in their product line. This is anticipated to further attract new consumers into the over-the-top services and ultimately drive the market during the forecast period.



Key Segmental Overview:



1. By Business Model



Premium and Subscriptions

Adware

E-commerce

2. By Application



Communication

Cloud Services

E-Services

Web Content

3. By End Use



Personal

Commercial

Retail

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others

4. By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

