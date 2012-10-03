Overall Best Reviewed OCR Scanning Software Available Now

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Thousands of companies around the world are using ABBYY OCR Software. ABBYY FlexiCapture and ABBYY Recognition Server are now being offered amongst the extensive list of document OCR scanning products through Tallega Software.



Tallega software is proud to announce that they are now offering ABBYY OCR software. ABBYY software is currently used by millions of people in offices around the world. It is, by far, one of the best data capture software applications to ever hit the market. This is a powerful, yet easy to use software scanning solution that is available to those individuals and businesses that are using ECM systems. It offers a high quality interface that is great for scanning and indexing documents. It even has an automated engine that will convert documents into searchable formats. The user can choose to have the documents automatically classified, but if they do not want them automatically classified, an operator can manually perform the task. This software does not limit individuals to one office – it supports remote document upload.



Each business in today’s world should have a high quality document management solution. A lot of organizations are using document or content management systems to store their documents. However, businesses need to have more than a CMS – they also need to have a tool that can be used to capture new documents each day from various entry points.



ABBYY FlexiCapture is a useful tool that is available to businesses and individuals. ABBYY FlexiCapture is a smart and accurate data extraction and document capture software. The software offers a single entry point and will save not only money for the business, but time as well.



Businesses now also have the opportunity to obtain ABBYY Recognition Server through Tallega if they need to create fully searchable text PDF files on the fly. Companies use this server-based software in order to automate document processing. The software can be used in order to automatically convert a large amount of paper documents or document images into electronic text. These newly created, fully searchable PDF files allow the user to instantly search any PDF, for any word from any device around the globe.



About Tallega Software

