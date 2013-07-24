Overall Services Opens Second Location in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Overall Services, an established Albuquerque car repair and body shop, announces the grand opening of their second service location. Overall Services’ original shop, owned and operated by Albuquerque native Wayne Overall, provides both mechanical repairs and major body work, while the second location will primarily offer express bumper repair and smaller auto body work.



Highly Reviewed Service

Residents of Albuquerque who have dealt with Overall Services in the past have given glowing reviews of the professionalism, integrity, in-depth knowledge, and mechanical skill of Wayne Overall and his mechanics. Customer reviews available both on Yelp and on Overall Services’ website praise the personal attention and care they put into each detail of their work, and display complete faith that they will not charge for work that does not need to be done or price-gouge for the parts and service required.



One customer had this to say of his experience with Overall Services:



“I am proud to say I've had Overall Services work on both of my cars -- for body work and mechanical on one car, and mechanical work on the other. I've gotten to know Wayne Overall over the last couple of years, and have never been disappointed in the work his shop does, nor have I ever had the slightest doubt in his integrity. I've referred my own family and colleagues to Wayne on multiple occasions, and a number of people I work with also use his services and have nothing but good things to say.”



Now Faster Repairs for Small Jobs

Overall Services’ second shop, located on Eubank NE, will specialize in express bumper repair and smaller body repair jobs. With spot-restoration, scratched, cracked, dented, scraped, or torn bumpers can be repaired more quickly and at a fraction of the cost of total bumper replacement. Customers who do not need major repairs can save time and be back on the road quickly by taking their automobiles to the Eubank shop location.



Wayne Overall wants to assure his customers that the express and small repair shop will be staffed with the same high-quality repair technicians, and managed with the same professionalism and integrity for which the original shop is praised. Overall Services is sincerely committed to putting their very best quality and workmanship into every repair, and making lifelong customers of every person who brings their car in for any kind of service, whether large or small. Both locations always offer free, no obligation estimates.



Contact:

Wayne Overall, Owner

Overall Services Inc.

Website: http://www.overallautorepair.com

Phone: (505) 633-7210



Main Location:

9920 Trumbull Avenue Southeast #4

Albuquerque, NM, 87123 USA



Second Location:

1220 B Eubank NE

Albuquerque, NM, 87112 USA