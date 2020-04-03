"OverBattle," a New Sci-Fi Tabletop Game with Advanced Tactics and Strategies, Now on Kickstarter!

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- An exciting new tabletop science-fiction game, OverBattle will bring hours of interactive fun to people around the world. A game like no other with sophisticated area control mechanisms and advanced action, build and support alliances and annihilate enemies in a game of factions and foes. Suitable for two to four players, experience innovative gameplay as players draft and deploy pieces, make decisive choices, and reap pivotal rewards when playing as the alien occupation, secret agendas, co-op allies, or unknown futures.



A game of economy, seek to control planets, asteroids, and moons in OverBattle to generate income and acquire new ground troops or fleet units to put into play. While trying to conquer positions on players' home planets, enjoy the challenge of having to strategize the best move every time. With no set-up time, gameplay starts from playing the first piece, with a need to constantly evolves one's strategies and tactics present from the very beginning.



For two to four players, navigate a neoprene gameboard of up to six-foot in width, depending on player total, for exciting new gameplay every time. Adapt strategies and tactics to maximize game components and options like bombers, gliders, battle stations, destroyers, and commanders through intricate, complex rounds. Roll dice, draw cards, strategize, and conquer in the new sci-fi tabletop game of 2020.



Prototyped at several international gaming conventions and exhibitions, including GenCon, SaltCon, PAX Unplugged, PAX South, PAX East, Midwest Gamefest, FlatCon, Rincon, and Spiel Messe Essen, Germany, OverBattle has attracted interest from all over the world. Expected to ship to early backers worldwide in July 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



Supporters around the world can back OverBattle by making generous pledges and contributions. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $149 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including the first edition of OverBattle. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



Developed by Syther Gaming, a game development studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, OverBattle provides an innovative tabletop gaming experience with creative, competitive, and interactive space-based gameplay that challenges players to use advanced tactics, strategies, and area control mechanisms to win.



