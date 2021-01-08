Overcoming the Dreaded 14,500 Limitation by with E-Tech's List Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name could be a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once reached, one is forced to upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise.



Over time, the data within your QuickBooks company file can accumulate to the point that it becomes out of control. What happens as a result is that Connecting overloaded company files to Unify Desktop can result in an extended wait time for downloading data from QuickBooks by Unify Desktop and adding additional data into a company file that has already reached its limit can result in complete and unrecoverable data loss within the company file. Reports can also take up to 30 to 40 seconds to run.



E-Tech offers a turnkey service to reduce the list size based on specific criteria, such as removing all customers who had no invoices for the past 3 years.



In such situations, you need to look for the QuickBooks List Reduction Service that will help you in reducing irrelevant names in the existing lists. When the limit for all the list names crosses 14,500, you need to upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise.



E-Tech's List Reduction Services make it possible to regain control over data and helps in in reducing irrelevant names in the existing lists. Pruning out data specific to your customers, vendors or items to harness QuickBooks data.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks List Reduction service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-list-reduction-service/.



