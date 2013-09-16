Overhead Door Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Business in Spokane, Washington Area

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Nestled in the rolling hills of eastern Washington, Spokane is the state’s second largest city. For the last twenty years, one company has been supplying Spokane and the surrounding area with garage door replacement and repair services.



That company is the Overhead Door Company of Spokane. Since 1993, Overhead Door has aimed to provide high quality products and service to customers in Spokane, Coeur D’Alene, and a number of other cities in Idaho and eastern Washington. The company offers both residential and commercial garage door services and wants to help anybody find the perfect garage door for their needs.



At OverheadDoorInc.com, visitors can learn all about the Overhead Door Company in Spokane. The website features a detailed description of the garage door services offered by the company throughout the Inland Empire, including a selection of new overhead door products currently available.



Overhead Door Inc. has been located in the Pacific Northwest since 1953. Overhead Door Inc. is a certified distributor for the Overhead Door Corporation, which has been locally owned since 1953 and became incorporated in 1962. Today, there are seven branch offices throughout Idaho, eastern Oregon, and eastern Washington, including offices serving all of the following cities:



- Boise

- Lewiston/Clarkston

- New Plymouth

- Nampa

- Mountain Home

- Spokane/Coeur d’Alene

- Twin Falls/Wood River



Customers can use the OverheadDoorInc.com website to visualize how a new garage door might look on their property. The site features a unique DoorView tool that allows anyone to virtually place any type of garage door onto an existing building. There is also a wide assortment of resources available for homeowners, including online garage door repair videos.



Meanwhile, those who are ready to learn how much a garage door repair or replacement will cost on their property can sign up for a free consultation or estimate from any of the branch offices in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. In addition to garage door servicing, Overhead Door Inc. services gate openers, hanger doors, motorized awnings, loading dock equipment, and garage storage systems.



In 2005, Overhead Door Inc. was chosen as the Company of the Year by the Idaho Building Contractors Association. Today, Overhead Door aims to live up to that reputation every single day. Those interested in learning more about Overhead Door Inc. or wanting to apply for a free estimate today can visit OverheadDoorInc.com for more information.



About OverheadDoorInc.com

OverheadDoorInc.com is a garage door service, repair, and replacement company with locations throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company recently celebrated twenty years of business in Spokane, Washington. For more information, please visit: http://overheaddoorinc.com/