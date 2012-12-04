Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Eclipse Roofing. Inc., a local Overland Park roofing company was recently awarded the 2012 Best of Mission Award in the roofing contractor’s category by the Mission Award program committee. The Mission Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the Mission area. Each year, the Mission Awards program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and in their business category. The winners are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. Eclipse Roofing owner Jeff Pendergraft is very proud to have been recognized with this award and it simply reinforces what residents of the Mission area have known for years; Eclipse Roofing is the premiere Overland Park roofing company.



Eclipse Roofing is a residential roofing company that specializes in pitched roof applications. The company services the entire Kansas City metropolitan area and works on both new and existing homes. For almost ten years, Eclipse Roofing has been the preferred Overland Park roofing company and the company has built a reputation for exceptional customer service that keeps clients coming back time and again. In addition to being recognized with this year’s Mission Award the company has received the Angie’s List Super Service Award for five of the past six years.



One of the reasons that the company is so successful is the fact that Jeff Pendergraft is a resident of Overland Park and is intimately familiar with the community and what it takes to succeed there. Eclipse Roofing is not just a local business; it’s a valued member of the community. In fact Jeff and his team operate under a simple philosophy; exceptional workmanship and exceptional client service creates long lasting customer relationships. This philosophy is the reason Eclipse Roofing has consistently been recognized as a leader in the business community.



About Eclipse Roofing

Eclipse Roofing specializes in all aspects of pitched roofing including re-roofs, roof repair, roof construction, seamless gutters and downspouts and gutter protection systems. The professionals at Eclipse Roofing approach every job as if they were working on their own homes to ensure the best quality finished product possible. That attention to detail and customer service has not gone unnoticed in the Kansas City area and has now been noticed by the Mission Award program.



Those interested in learning more about Eclipse Roofing can visit www.eclipseroofing.com or call 913.262.4700. The company can also be reached at eclipseroofing@att.net. To learn more about the Mission Awards program visit their website or contact Kelly McCartney at 888.731.3985.