Overnight Shift Toward Virtual Learning Platforms Induces a Boost in Business Email Adoption in the Short-Term.

A recent market study published by FMI on the Cloud Business Email market includes a global end-user analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Cloud Business Email Market: Segmentation



The global Cloud Business Email market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.



By Operating Environment

Windows

Linux

Unix

Mainframe

Others



By Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Energy & Power

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The report commences with the executive summary of the cloud business email market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the dominating segments in the global cloud business email market. In addition, it includes the graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.



Chapter 02 - Market Introduction



Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and definition of the cloud business email market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Cloud Business Email market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the cloud business email market report.



Chapter 03 - Global Cloud Business Email Market: Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the cloud business email market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis of the cloud business email market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the cloud business email market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading providers in the cloud business email market.



Chapter 04 - Global Cloud Business Email Market: Market Forecast



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the cloud business email market. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical cloud business email market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2020 - 2030), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020 - 2030).



Chapter 05 - Global Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast 2020 - 2030 by Operating Environment



Based on operating environment, the cloud business email market is segmented into windows, Linux, UNIX, Mainframe, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 06 - Global Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast 2020 - 2030 by Verticals



Based on verticals, the cloud business email market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, energy & power, automotive, consumer goods & retail, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 07 - Global Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the cloud business email market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 08 - North America Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American cloud business email market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size of cloud business email.



Chapter 09 - Latin America Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America cloud business email market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the cloud business email market in leading countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 10 - Europe Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030



Important growth prospects of the cloud business email market based on the solution and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, BENELUX, and Russia, are included in this chapter.



Chapter 11 - East Asia Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030



China, South Korea, & Japan are the leading countries in the SEA & Others of APAC region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the SEA & Others of APAC Cloud Business Email market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the SEA & Others of APAC Cloud Business Email market during the period 2020-2030.



Chapter 12 - South Asia & Pacific Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Cloud Business Email market in South Asia & Pacific such as India, ASEAN Countries, & Australia & New Zealand. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the cloud business email market in the China.



Chapter 13 - Middle East & Africa Cloud Business Email Market Analysis 2015 - 2019 & Forecast, 2020 - 2030



This chapter provides information about how the Cloud Business Email market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, & Turkey, during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.



Chapter 14 - Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading solution provider in the cloud business email market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Micro Focus International Plc., NEC Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hitachi, J2 Global Inc., Fujitsu, and among others.



Chapter 15 - Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the cloud business email report.



Chapter 16 - Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the cloud business email market.