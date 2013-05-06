Oversound Announce Attendance at Brazil's Largest Sound Engineering Event

Sao Paulo, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Eighteen years ago in Brazil, the Audio Engineering Society (AES) was founded to manage the study, promotion and regulation of the various spheres of the audio industry. The organization brings together leading practitioners, academics and businesses from every branch of the audio business and related industries, including video marketing, lighting and special facilities at their annual event, the AES Brazil Expo. It is the largest gathering in Latin America, and Oversound has announced that they have been invited to participate at the event as experts in automotive sound and speakers.



Oversound attracted the attention of AES when they released their newest range of Alto-Falantes speakers, including the OVS-X, Pro, Pro-4, Steel Line and INSANNO speakers, that offer some of the best quality –and loudest- music speakers for automotive application- making them a huge hit with car modifiers throughout Brazil.



Oversound speakers are well regarded for maintaining an excellent clarity of sound even at extreme amplitudes, especially given the relative size of the speakers. Their booth will demonstrate some of these speakers along with some of the ongoing research and development that will inform their next evolution. The Alto-Falantes Oversound produce were the reason they became industry leaders, so are bound to be popular at the coming conference.



A spokesperson for Oversound explained, “We are thrilled to be invited to the AES Brazil Expo. As the largest industry event of its kind in Latin America we are proud to be representing the Brazillian audio industry to what is sure to be an international audience. We already have over 50 resellers worldwide, and we hope to attract more such professional partnerships from the attendees of the conference, as well as dealing directly with the consumer. We will also participate in panel discussions on the science and technology behind audio reproduction and engineering.”



About Oversound

14,000 m² of land are occupied by three sheds and a bold administrative headquarters, located in Pindamonhangaba region chosen for its strategic location, logistics, and its importance within the national technology hub. The company creates speakers for automotive use and for events of events of every kind, with strict quality control, research and development and respect for sustainable resources. For more information, please visit: http://www.oversound.com.br