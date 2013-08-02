Overview of the European Sealants Market Research Report

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on" Overview of the European Sealants Market ".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- ResearcchMoz is pleased to announce the publication of the latest edition of its in-depth market report on the European Sealants Industry.The geographical scope covers 15 Western European and 8 Eastern European countries:
View Detail Report With TOC At : http://www.researchmoz.us/overview-of-the-european-sealants-market-report.html
Western Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
Eastern Europe
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
The report is available as a single volume, covering each of the major end-use sectors. The report provides:Consumption (volume) for 2012 by type, country and end-use sector
- Forecast sealants consumption to 2017
- Significant technical developments in the sealants market
- Trends and factors affecting consumption in each enduse industry
- Listings of key suppliers by end-use sector
- Profiles of major European suppliers
- Directory of key suppliers
The information contained in this report is based upon:
- ResearcchMoz extensive in-house database, built up from over 40
- years of experience in the field
- A programme of in-depth interviews with sealants
- formulators, distributors and raw materials suppliers
- Information from relevant trade associations and
- publications
View All Related Reports At : http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/ial-consultants-76.html
ResearcchMoz’s report provides a valuable tool to strategic planners, business analysts and marketing managers involved in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of raw
1. Introduction
2. European Summary
- Total European Market 2012 and 2017
- (Tabular Form)
- Summary of Trends and Influences
3. Market Review by End Use
- Industry Overview
- Consumption by Volume 2012-2017
- (Tabular Form)
- Market Trends and Influences
End-use Sectors Covered:
- Building & Construction Civil Engineering General Building Sanitary
- Glazing
- Window Manufacture
- On-site Installation
- Transport
- General Transport
- Direct Glazing
- Retail and DIY
A brief description of the types of sealants used in a variety of niche industrial applications not covered under these headings is also included.
Sealant Types Covered:
- Silicones
- Acrylics
- Polyurethanes
- Polysulphides
- Butyls
- Oil-based
- Bitumen/Pitch-based
- Plastisols
- MS Polymers & Hybrids
4. Suppliers and Supply Structure
- Key Suppliers to each End-use Market
- Profiles of Key European Suppliers
- Directory of Key Suppliers by Country
For More Information Kindly Contact:
Email: sales@researchmoz.us
WebSite: http://www.researchmoz.us/
Tel:+1-518-618-1030
Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Follow Us On:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/researchmoz
https://twitter.com/researchmoz
https://www.facebook.com/pages/ResearchMoz/267379433319