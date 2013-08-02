Overview of the European Sealants Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- ResearcchMoz is pleased to announce the publication of the latest edition of its in-depth market report on the European Sealants Industry.The geographical scope covers 15 Western European and 8 Eastern European countries:



Western Europe

- Austria

- Belgium

- Denmark

- Finland

- France

- Germany

- Ireland

- Italy

- Netherlands

- Norway

- Portugal

- Spain

- Sweden

- Switzerland

- UK

Eastern Europe

- Czech Republic

- Hungary

- Poland

- Romania

- Russia

- Slovakia

- Slovenia

- Turkey



The report is available as a single volume, covering each of the major end-use sectors. The report provides:Consumption (volume) for 2012 by type, country and end-use sector

- Forecast sealants consumption to 2017

- Significant technical developments in the sealants market

- Trends and factors affecting consumption in each enduse industry

- Listings of key suppliers by end-use sector

- Profiles of major European suppliers

- Directory of key suppliers



The information contained in this report is based upon:

- ResearcchMoz extensive in-house database, built up from over 40

- years of experience in the field

- A programme of in-depth interviews with sealants

- formulators, distributors and raw materials suppliers

- Information from relevant trade associations and

- publications



ResearcchMoz’s report provides a valuable tool to strategic planners, business analysts and marketing managers involved in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of raw



1. Introduction



2. European Summary

- Total European Market 2012 and 2017

- (Tabular Form)

- Summary of Trends and Influences

3. Market Review by End Use

- Industry Overview

- Consumption by Volume 2012-2017

- (Tabular Form)

- Market Trends and Influences



End-use Sectors Covered:

- Building & Construction Civil Engineering General Building Sanitary

- Glazing

- Window Manufacture

- On-site Installation

- Transport

- General Transport

- Direct Glazing

- Retail and DIY



A brief description of the types of sealants used in a variety of niche industrial applications not covered under these headings is also included.



Sealant Types Covered:

- Silicones

- Acrylics

- Polyurethanes

- Polysulphides

- Butyls

- Oil-based

- Bitumen/Pitch-based

- Plastisols

- MS Polymers & Hybrids



4. Suppliers and Supply Structure

- Key Suppliers to each End-use Market

- Profiles of Key European Suppliers

- Directory of Key Suppliers by Country



