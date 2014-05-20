Overview on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market - Research Analysis, Overview, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Clinical chemistry analyzers are the advanced automated devices, used in the medical biochemistry labs, pathological analysis centers and other chemical analysis institutes, for the measurement and analysis of different chemicals, biological samples and other products, without human interference. The devices are highly sophisticated and technologically advanced and bring accurate results in the least time.



The market of clinical chemistry analyzers can be segmented on the basis of product for specific tests, such as, routine biochemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers (coagulometers, cell counters and others), immune-based analyzers and other miscellaneous analyzers (DNA labelling, glycosylatedhemoglobin analyzer, osmolality measuring analyzers). In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of sectors, such as, ultra-large, large, mid and small sector clinical chemistryanalyzers. Further, themarket is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North American region is considered as the most dominating market. However, Asia-Pacific region is the highest growing market for the forecast period.



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The market is driven by various factors, such as, technological advancements, increase in global number of in-vitro diagnostic tests, increased awareness about health and diagnostic tests amongst the population, global increased prevalence of chronic diseases and criminal activities. Owing to technological advancement, a large number of sophisticated and accurate chemistry analyzers are being introduced in the market, such as StaRRsedInversa Automated ESR analyzer and others. In addition, according to FBI, in 2012, around 5 million criminal cases were registered in the world. Henceforth, an increase in number of crimes is also propelling the growth of market, since the chemistry analyzers play a vital role in the investigations. However, high cost, need of highly qualified and trained personnel, and risk of result uncertainty are some of the market restraints.



Beckman Coulter, Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global market.



More Report on Pharmaceutical Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



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