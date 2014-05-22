Overview on Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Fiber Reinforced Composites Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Composites are the materials in which a homogeneous ‘matrix’ component is ‘reinforced’ by a stiffer and stronger element that is generally fibrous but may have a particulate or other shape. Fiber Reinforced Composites (FRC) consist of three parts, viz., fibers as dispersed phase; matrix as continuous and interphase region as interface. Fiber reinforced polymer (FRPs) are the most common form of FRCs wherein the matrix is a polymer. FRCs finds applications in aerospace, automotives, electronics, building & construction, marine, sports & leisure and military applications among others



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The main drivers for the fiber reinforced composites are its strength-to-weight ratio and its resistance to wide range of chemicals. Building & construction and automotives market have been driving the composites market in past few years. Aerospace market is anticipated to be best outlets for FRCs and is likely to provide numerous opportunities in near future. In addition, demand for FRCs is expected to grow in electronics and marine markets in upcoming years. However, costs associated with these composites due to high fibers cost could be restraining factor for FRCs market in near future.



The fiber reinforced composites are divided into two types: carbon fiber reinforced composites and glass fiber reinforced composites. The demand for FRCs is higher due to their characteristics such as durability, versatility, weight reduction and cost effectiveness. European countries and the U.S. are the leading regions for the demand of FRCs, while developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa are in the early stages of developments. There is huge potential in Asian countries, particularly India and China, are likely to encourage further growth in the fiber reinforced composites market.



Some of the key players in the FRCs market are CCP Composites, Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Kemrock Exports and Industries Limited, LAMILUX Heindrich Strutz Group Zoltek Corporation among others.



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