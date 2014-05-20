Overview on Wireless Mesh Network Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Wireless Mesh Network Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Wireless mesh networks utilize mesh topology for organizing the radio nodes. A typical architecture may include routers, mesh clients and gateways. This networking architecture reduces cumbersome radio frequency (RF) planning and costly cable backhaul making network deployments such as enterprise WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network) simpler, faster and cost efficient. The various end-users include residential customers, enterprises, utilities, government, defense, and transportation among others. The market for wireless mesh networking has seen rapid growth in recent years driven by proliferation of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi. Further, rapid growth of mobile handsets with internet access and home LANs are adding to the growth momentum of wireless mesh network market. Wireless mesh networks efficiently and cost-effectively enable mission critical applications including in sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, mining, industrial and smart cities. These broadband mesh networks are often utilized in monitoring and control of automation devices and for communications with mobile workers.



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Video surveillance, medical device connectivity and traffic management are some of the fast emerging applications of wireless mesh networks. Opportunities in market exist in terms of increasing market for machine-to-machine (M2M) technology and smart grids, which are expected to lead to further growth in demand for wireless mesh networking. However, proliferation of 3G and LTE networks pose a challenge to the growth of this market. North America was the leading region for wireless mesh networks market owing to large base of WLAN and Wi-Fi networks. The region has also been experiencing rapid growth of connected video surveillance, M2M and smart grids. Asia pacific and Europe are also experiencing growth in demand owing to advantages such as simplicity and cost effective network planning. The key players in this market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., Tropos Networks, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Synapse Wireless, Inc., Coronis S.A.S., Firetide, Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rajant Corporation, Fluidmesh Networks LLC, and Qorvus Systems, Inc., among others.



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