OVIVO Wellness Promotes UK Health and Wellness with Natural Tree of Life Extract OVIVO Daily Antioxidant Plus

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- OVIVO Wellness, is a promoter of holistic health and wellness through their product range based on the health benefits of olive leaf and other natural ingredients. The olive tree has long been known as the ‘tree of life’, and the company’s innovative products have been shaking up the health and food industry by providing an easy, convenient and economical way to enjoy both the health benefits and delicious taste of the olive leaf and other natural extracts. OVIVO has brought the benefits of this Mediterranean miracle plant to the UK to promote health and wellness.



OVIVO Wellness is helping people all over the UK and Ireland to enjoy the health benefits of the Mediterranean olive tree in the comfort of their own homes: in easy to use, cost effective formulations whose ingredients have been shown to promote health and wellness through their antioxidant, antimicrobial and energy boosting properties. The company has taken the benefits of advances in technology to examine and refine age old recipes to create a scientific breakthrough that can naturally promote one’s health at the cellular level. Created by an Italian scientist researching a ‘centuries old’ healing formula from Cyprus, the company has produced an extract of raw olive leaf and calendula that is infused into a refreshing liquid nutrient called OVIVO® Daily Antioxidant Plus.



Using sustainable agriculture and ingredients that are 100% free of GMO and pesticides, OVIVO harvests leaves from the olive tree and other natural plants using a special process, capturing their health promoting benefits. Taken daily, this vegan and vegetarian approved, raw liquid supplement is found to promote energy and boost natural immune defense while purifying and detoxing the body from free radical damage and other impurities.



Whether a user wishes to improve their health and wellness on a daily basis, assist their body in its efforts to reach a healthy weight and size, or is just looking for a refreshing shot to pick them up during their long day, the liquid supplement is the perfect great tasting, health promoting beverage to enjoy.



The benefits and results of this amazing beverage have even been found in leading magazines and publications the world over, including: Grazia, Love it!, Closer, Health & Fitness,the Mail on Sunday, Woman’s Weekly, Natural Lifestyle, OM Yoga, The Irish News, Health Food Business and many more.



To find out more about how OVIVO and their olive leaf based products are improving the health and energy levels of users throughout the UK and the world, please visit the company’s website at http://www.ovivowellness.com



About OVIVO Wellness

OVIVO Wellness is a family owned business that launched in 2011 to create products that support health, naturally. Its first product, Ovivo Daily Antioxidant Plus, brings to the UK and Irish markets the miraculous characteristics of the tree of life, the olive tree. Using centuries old recipes and research, OVIVO has discovered a wholly natural and great tasting super antioxidant liquid supplement based on an olive leaf and calendula flower infusion.



Contact Information:

OVIVO Wellness ltd

75 Hendon Wood Lane

London, NW7 4HT

Email: hello@ovivowellness.com