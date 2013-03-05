OVTT Specializing in Dominican Republic Tours

Demotte IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- OVTT offers Dominican Republic Tours that can be accommodated just for the client’s party. There is no need to book a regular tour at a resort or online with no interaction with the tour company personally. Clients are welcomed right away as they will be assigned a tour representative from the beginning. The feeling of being cattle pushed on a bus is non-existent with OVTT.



All Eco Tours are with smaller groups so tourists will always have interaction with the tour guide. The company has many different pre made tours along with the “build ones own” option. Below is a list of their current tours.



-Dominican Republic Adventure Tours (9 day tour)

-Build Ones Own Dominican Tour

-Dominican Republic Cigar Tour

-Cacao Plantation Tour

-Puerto Plata Day Tour

-Waterfall Tours

-Historic Zona Colonial Tour

-Samana Peninsula Tour

-Laguna Gri Gri Tour

-Paradise Island Tour



What makes this company unique is they have tours across the island. They will pick their guests up at the hotel and take them to any part of the island they would like to experience. If the tour their clients would like to experience is not in the area they are staying, OVTT will take them there.



The above mentioned Dominican Republic tours along with other ideas on how to vacation in the Dominican Republic are on Ocean View Travel Tours website. One can always visit the website for more details http://ovttours.com



