Owen Brothers Catering Initiates a New Look for Their Staff

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Owen Brothers Catering has decided to initiate a completely new look for their staff by adorning them with novel uniforms for the current year 2014.



We deem it is extremely essential to update the standing of our company and decided to create new and special uniforms for all our staff, to ensure that they look extremely chic and professional.



The new uniforms provided for our staff will carry the company logo in order to ensure that our prevailing customer and all who engage our services in the future will know that the assistants helping out at their functions are personnel deployed by our company.



About Owen Brothers Catering

Owen Brothers Catering has been in this field for over four decades, and are one of the most preferred and renowned caterers for all types of functions in and around London, and the counties. Our services are extremely professional and proficient, and we ensure the utmost gratification and success of all events handled by us.



Our personnel are highly proficient to handle functions of any magnitude effectively. We make it a point to continually conduct in-house training programs for our staff and also enlist them for other training programs, in order to ensure professionalism, to keep abreast of the need of the industry.



The accolades we have received from our gratified clients, and the confidence and conviction placed in us by our ever returning customers speak volumes about our services.



Please do feel free to visit our company website to obtain further information regarding our expertise.