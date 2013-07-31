Owen Brothers Catering Launches Private Dining for Parties & Functions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Owen Brothers Catering is extremely pleased to announce the launch of private dining for parties and functions. This will enable all our loyal and prospective customers to engage our services for their special events.



Testimonials from our gratified customers display our the superiority of the services offered by our company.



“I just wanted to let you know that I am leaving my company today and so I will no longer be the marketing point of contact for the company. It was a pleasure to work with you and I know that the team were hugely impressed and will work with you in the future.”



“I hope that you managed to pick up the ice bucket fine this morning from our loading bay. I just wanted to say a big thank you for helping out with our event yesterday- everyone was hugely impressed with the food and it definitely impressed.”



Owen Brothers is a company based in London, has been in the business for many decades and renowned throughout the city for the exceptional services offered to everyone.



We provide our services to all private dining for parties & functions at venues of your choice, which would include equipment if required. Our personal chef will be despatched along with a team of staff to cook and prepare food at your residence for private parties and functions.



The inimitable forte at Owen Brothers is that we have genuinely united teams that work alongside each other with a solitary focus, which is the customer and to pledge that everything is carried out faultlessly to guarantee the success of all fine dining, private parties and functions.

