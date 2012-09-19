Owen Brothers Herald the Launch of a New Chapter, a Logo and Products and Services

Jaggard Way, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Owen Brothers are extremely delighted to announce the launch of a new logo and a new chapter in the products and services offered by the company and their website owenbrotherscatering.com.



Shehan Goonetillake, Managing Director stated “I am delighted to announce that Owen Brothers Catering have updated their entire fleet with newer, smaller, more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly refrigerated vans. It means that we can be more efficient in delivering to our clients all over London and safe in the knowledge that we are getting a step closer to a full fleet of electric refrigerated vans by 2020.”



“We are pleased to announce that we will be introducing a new selection of working lunches that will include a wider choice of artisan breads, more extensive finger food and a new selection of fresh desserts” he added.



He also stated “We are pleased to announce that we have Halal certification from our specialized meat supplier for clients who require Halal based menus.”



Shehan Goonetillake said “We are delighted to announce that we have launched a new breakfast product called the ‘white chocolate croissant’ and that it will be available for orders by the end September 2012.”



He emphasized “We are pleased to inform that we have enabled the online order and payment service and customers can now place orders and pay online via credit card and PayPal.”



“We have a new fleet of environmentally friendly vans delivering all around London. Making the right choice of delivery vehicle has never been as important. That’s why we’ve decided to go with the new Ford Transit as it has been further improved and updated: it’s now has new technology in, so you can get more out. For example, there’s a new, more powerful and highly efficient engine range which meets the stringent Stage V European emissions standards. There is Smart Regenerative Charging, which only charges the battery when it needs it, plus we have the option on the ECO Pack of an Auto-Start-Stop system, which saves fuel and the environment whenever we have to stop. Combined, these features ensure that we are working towards our goal of being as eco-friendly as possible in all that we do.” He added.



Owen Brothers have a new logo and this will be used on the new fleet of vehicles, website and a new staff uniform. All our services and logo could be viewed on our website http://www.owenbrotherscatering.com.



Testimonials from our customers show our commitment to service par excellence.



“Good afternoon Owen Brothers - We just wanted to thank you so much for the special salad that you provided for our tutor today, she was absolutely delighted.”



“Thanks for all your help and assistance as usual.”



‘Great food today thanks.”



‘The feedback on the lunches and breakfasts has been superb – we’ll be ordering much more with you.”



”My MD just popped into see me and asked me to send his thanks to you for the lunch – he hasn’t done that with our previous caterer ever before….”



About Owen Brothers

Owen Brothers was established in 1974 and is one of the longest standing, independent catering companies in London, and a caterer with heritage, tradition and flair. Our company specialise in all types of office, institutional, government and event catering london and have established relationships with the companies and clients, and can be trusted to deliver the finest quality of food, hygienically prepared and presented at all times.



Our catering service is unique and offers a ‘dawn till dusk menu’ that has been tailored using over century of combined kitchen experience from our multi-talented teams of chefs. Clients are in a position to see the precise menus and products on our website.



Our knowledge and experience has made it possible for us to offer advice and consultancy about the type of food that would be appropriate for meetings or events, and have specialized vegan, gluten and wheat free menus to cater for individual and dietary requirements.



Our company is flexible in our approach and understand that ‘one menu fits all approach’ is not appropriate for offices and clients, and have designed our food and service with the aim of assisting busy clients in the challenges they face in today’s corporate environment.



Owen Brothers have also achieved the highest Food Hygiene Rating of 5 Stars from the Food Standards Agency.



Our company will be launching the latest menus for Autumn, Winter and Christmas in September that will comprise a wider choice, healthier options and seasonal products.



Our website has been upgraded to ensure customer satisfaction and clients can now place online orders and pay with PayPal or credit cards, and those who wish to re-order or edit a previous order can do so online.



We have now joined the local Wandsworth Chamber of Commerce in order to interact and support other local companies and businesses.



SHEHAN GOONETILLAKE

+44 208 675 2905