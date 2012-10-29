Owen Brothers Introduce Their Latest Products and Facilities

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Owen Brothers are immensely happy to introduce their latest products and facilities to the all their current and future customers, who desire to engage their services.



We have a new fleet of vehicles that will enable us to facilitate all our catering orders in London promptly and efficiently.



About Owen Brothers

Owen Brothers are traditional, renowned and a privileged catering company in London, who has dedicated themselves to serving public and private sectors, and individual clients.



Our new menus consist of healthier preferences and seasonal products with an outstanding variety of selections. Our company can be depended upon to present food of premium quality, fresh and hygienically cooked and supplied always.



We are London caterers of repute and regard it essential to guarantee the satisfaction of all our clients in all the orders we undertake and make it a point to offer premium services to everyone.



All our products and services could be viewed by visiting http://www.owenbrotherscatering.com.



Shehan Goonetillake

Managing Director

Owen Brothers

+44 208 675 2905