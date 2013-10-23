Owen Brothers Present Their Distinct Christmas Working Lunch

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Owen Brothers Catering is extremely honoured to present their distinct Christmas Working Lunch that has been crafted especially for this joyous occasion.



You may no doubt be getting ready to herald the period, and entertain your staff and clients for a festive meal. Just call on us and we will provide you with the entire array of favourites that is on offer for this merry season.



Owen Brothers Catering has created an extraordinary array of food in order to cater to the diligent working folks in the city and suburbs. All the items are made out of fresh, finest ingredients and favourite yield of the season along with some lavish delicacies as we are deeply mindful of how vital Christmas is to everyone.



About Owen Brothers Catering

Our catering company has created niche for ourselves by supply food to the corporate world as well as private functions. We genuinely consider it necessary to present fine cuisine and superlative package to all who patronize our organisation.



We can ensure that the food prepared by our expert chefs is extremely fresh and made on the date of delivery.



We undertake orders of eight and above, do call on us if you are interested in our Christmas fare so that you will be one of the first to savour them.



Our website http://www.owenbrotherscatering.com feature all menus and facilities provided by the company and online orders could be place after scrutinizing the collection.