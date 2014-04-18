MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Own Label Alcoholic Drinks - UK - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Retailers should proactively promote their quality and awards won to level the playing field against brands, particularly as the economy improves and brands are poised to benefit from an easing of the budgeting mentality.
Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Forecast of UK value sales of own-label alcoholic drinks, 2008-18
Market factors
Alcohol consumption is in decline
Consumer confidence bounces back
Population changes could affect the own-label market
Innovation and advertising
Own-label NPD loses share
Retailers’ adspend plateaus
The consumer
Brands continue to dominate alcoholic drinks
Figure 2: Usage of branded and own-label alcoholic drinks, by gender, age and socio-economic group, December 2013
28% say that they have cut back on own-label drinks
Figure 3: Buying habits of branded and own-label alcoholic drinks, December 2013
Taste is the main driver for buying branded drinks…
while value for money is key for own-label drinks
Value for money evokes the strongest response for own-label drinks
Figure 4: Own-label drinkers’ associations with different own-label alcoholic drinks, December 2013
Trust and quality continue to be issues for own-label drinks
Figure 5: Attitudes towards own-label alcoholic drinks, December 2013
What we think
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Issues in the Market
Retailers need to up their game in the beer and cider markets
The facts
The implications
Is greater transparency the way forward for own-label drinks?
The facts
The implications
Can own-label drinks move beyond just offering value for money?
The facts
The implications
Why has own-label wine been such a success story?
The facts
The implications
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Trend: Prove It
Trend: Collective Intelligence
Mintel Futures: Old Gold
Market Drivers
Key points
Consumer confidence bounces back
Figure 6: Consumer Confidence Index, monthly, January 2007-February 2014
Own-label food and drink has flourished in the slowdown
Special offers are still important to shoppers
Figure 7: Grocery shopping habits, December 2013
Health considerations play a part in drinking habits
An ageing population needs consideration
Figure 8: Projected trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2013-18
C2DEs could hold the key to growth
Figure 9: Projected changes in the socio-economic structure of the UK adult population, 2013-18
Alcohol minimum pricing plans shelved in England and Wales
Strengths and Weaknesses
Strengths
Weaknesses
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Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Branded launches come even further to the fore
Figure 10: NPD of alcoholic drinks in the UK, branded vs private label, 2009-13
Own-label NPD ramped up in cider and mix drinks
Figure 11: Share of branded vs private label alcoholic drink launches, by category, 2012 and 2013
Tesco and M&S continue to dominate own-label launches
Figure 12: Private label launches within alcoholic drinks, by company, 2009-13
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