Own Label Alcoholic Drinks - UK - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Retailers should proactively promote their quality and awards won to level the playing field against brands, particularly as the economy improves and brands are poised to benefit from an easing of the budgeting mentality.



Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Forecast of UK value sales of own-label alcoholic drinks, 2008-18

Market factors

Alcohol consumption is in decline

Consumer confidence bounces back

Population changes could affect the own-label market

Innovation and advertising

Own-label NPD loses share

Retailers’ adspend plateaus

The consumer

Brands continue to dominate alcoholic drinks

Figure 2: Usage of branded and own-label alcoholic drinks, by gender, age and socio-economic group, December 2013

28% say that they have cut back on own-label drinks

Figure 3: Buying habits of branded and own-label alcoholic drinks, December 2013

Taste is the main driver for buying branded drinks…

while value for money is key for own-label drinks

Value for money evokes the strongest response for own-label drinks

Figure 4: Own-label drinkers’ associations with different own-label alcoholic drinks, December 2013

Trust and quality continue to be issues for own-label drinks

Figure 5: Attitudes towards own-label alcoholic drinks, December 2013

What we think



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Issues in the Market



Retailers need to up their game in the beer and cider markets

The facts

The implications

Is greater transparency the way forward for own-label drinks?

The facts

The implications

Can own-label drinks move beyond just offering value for money?

The facts

The implications

Why has own-label wine been such a success story?

The facts

The implications



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Trend: Prove It

Trend: Collective Intelligence

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Drivers



Key points

Consumer confidence bounces back

Figure 6: Consumer Confidence Index, monthly, January 2007-February 2014

Own-label food and drink has flourished in the slowdown

Special offers are still important to shoppers

Figure 7: Grocery shopping habits, December 2013

Health considerations play a part in drinking habits

An ageing population needs consideration

Figure 8: Projected trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2013-18

C2DEs could hold the key to growth

Figure 9: Projected changes in the socio-economic structure of the UK adult population, 2013-18

Alcohol minimum pricing plans shelved in England and Wales



Strengths and Weaknesses



Strengths

Weaknesses



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Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Branded launches come even further to the fore

Figure 10: NPD of alcoholic drinks in the UK, branded vs private label, 2009-13

Own-label NPD ramped up in cider and mix drinks

Figure 11: Share of branded vs private label alcoholic drink launches, by category, 2012 and 2013

Tesco and M&S continue to dominate own-label launches

Figure 12: Private label launches within alcoholic drinks, by company, 2009-13



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