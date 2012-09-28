Create a One-of-a-kind Dream Weapon at Ultra Sabers

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Whether you choose the light or dark side of The Force, Ultra Sabers now allows fans to build their own lightsaber. In the movies, lightsabers are considered the most elegant personal weapon in the galaxy. For those looking to recreate this epic weapon, Ultra Saber offers an opportunity to create the custom lightsaber of their dreams. Jedis and Siths can build their own lightsaber in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.



Ultra Sabers provides all of the custom parts necessary to build your own lightsaber. Fans can recreate their favorite character’s weapon from the movies, or build a completely one-of-a-kind lightsaber that is uniquely their own. Ultra Sabers offers mix-and-match lightsaber parts that can be used to build your own lightsaber to any specifications. One blade, or two; add sounds, claws, and much more.



The website also offers fans a special forum to help build your own lightsaber. On SaberForum.com, sabersmiths can share suggestions on how to build your own lightsaber, show off their own custom lightsabers and receive answers to their technical questions. The forum provides an excellent resource for those who are new to building their own lightsaber.



All of the products featured by Ultra Sabers to build your own lightsaber are high-quality and durable. Lightsabers from Ultra Sabers are distinguished by a bright, detachable blade, even lighting and CNC-machined billet aluminum components. Fans build their own lightsabers that are realistic to the smallest details and durable enough for the most epic battles.



To build your own lightsaber, visit http://www.ultrasabers.com or email info@ultrasabers.com.



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers known for quality of product, affordability and speedy delivery. The company works to keep sabers affordable for everyone and quickly supplies their product. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or any of its affiliated companies.