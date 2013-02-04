Owned and Operated Dallas Automatic Gate Uses New Security Technology with Traditional Values

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- ‘Dallas Automatic Gate’ has been providing the safety, security and privacy that come with an automatic gate for customers in and around the Dallas, Texas metro area for many years. It has earned quite a reputation up till now. An automatic driveway gate is certainly a wise investment for people who want to enhance the value of their property, provide added security, and guard their privacy. Many people may be are undecided about making this addition because of a tight budget, but the affordability of adding a gate is actually not bad. Particularly when one takes into account the amount of safety that such an addition provides, the issue of cost becomes less concerning.



Adding a gated entrance to any property automatically enhances both the privacy and security that the owners will enjoy. These gates are meant to provide an adequate solution to keeping whatever may need to remain inside within the confines of the fenced in area. Simultaneously, it holds the outside world at bay. A distinct advantage to using an automatic gate is that no one ever needs to exit their vehicle in order to open the gate by hand. That provides an extra bit of safety, and further ensures that no one will be able to manage to break through the gate manually.



There are several different styles of automatic gate openers. One that is widely used is the remote control. This device is very comparable to a garage door opener. One simply points it at the gate, pushes the button and enters. A keypad option is also available. This is a device attached to the gate post. A person needs to only roll down his car window and input a unique password to gain admittance. One other style that is growing in popularity is the option to enter a code into a Smartphone, or similar device, and use a wireless transmission to open the gate. Solar Driveway Gate, remote drive gate and electronic driveway gate are the three types of powered automatic gates.



'Dallas Automatic Gate' strives to make available a huge assortment of choices—including a variety of sturdy materials, several opener choices, and different ways to power non-manual gates. Their automatic gates are also hassle-free to get installed.



