Owner Financed Homes in Texas Is Now an Easy Find

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Forte Properties provides easy home buying and selling tools so that individuals can find homes in Austin and sell their houses in a simple manner. Information is also available on all owner financed homes in Texas so that all those who want to buy or sell homes using creative financing can extract all the information that they might require. Not only in Austin, but information on homes, condos, properties in the Greater Austin area as well such as Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Lakeway and more. With these comprehensive tools available, searching and buying Austin real estate becomes much easier.



One thing that makes searching for a home complicating is that when individuals apply for home loans, there’s a possibility that their home loan might get denied or even if their loan is not rejected, it might take a while before the loan is approved. The same applies even when it comes to selling homes. If a seller needs to sell quickly and potential buyers need to secure conventional financing, it can take weeks if not months to finalize the sale. Putting an end to slow bank approval process, Forte properties puts all information on how to buy and sell owner financed homes which make the process of buying and selling much easier and a lot faster.



“Whether already living in the city, or are planning to relocate to Austin, TX for work, lifestyle, play, or even retirement, we welcome the opportunity to assist anyone with their Austin area home search,” says Chris Casperson, Realtor® and Co-Owner of Forte Properties in Austin, Texas. “We are top-producing, experienced Realtors that are well-versed in all Austin area neighborhoods and love the opportunity to help families find and purchase their dream home.”



Some services provided by Forte Properties are no-cost buyer representation, seller representation, investor representation and owner finance coaching for Austin real estate professionals who want to expand their business. To make it easier for individuals searching for their dream home, GreaterAustinHomes.com is updated daily with new listings so you can be sure the latest inventory is always displayed in the search results.



The professionals at Forte Properties provide information on Austin homes, the real estate market, determining your best financing option and more during the consultation that is free of cost. Since it is a no obligation, there is no pressure on individuals to buy a home or sell their home through this real estate agency.



To know more about Forte properties and the owner financed homes that are available for sale in and around Austin, visit their website at: http://greateraustinhomes.com/owner-financed-homes or call in Chris Casperson at (512)981-6865.