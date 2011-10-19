Owners of Toronto’s Crawford Custom Jewellers Recount Top Wedding Ring Selection Methods

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- After nearly 40 years in business, Toronto’s Crawford Custom Jewellers has seen thousands of engagement rings Toronto couples make their choices for engagement and wedding rings. While there is no right or wrong way, one thing is clear —men will forever be faced with the prospect of the wrong ring choice verses a spoiled surprise from getting their fiancé’s input. The family-owned jeweller has over 4,000 custom-designed jewellery items including engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and coloured stones.



For many men, jewelry stores are intimidating as they harbor the looming possibility of making the wrong choice. While it’s hardly ever a good idea for men to shop for wedding or engagement rings alone, which companion to take and how to approach the process is just as daunting as making the choice itself.



Although Ken Crawford started Crawford Custom Jewellers, his daughter Leanne now runs the family business. Both say little has changed for men when it comes to wedding and engagement ring shopping. “I started Crawford in 1963 as a jewellery wholesaler, and even I wouldn’t make such a monumental decision on my own,” said owner Ken Crawford.



The Crawfords and their staff offer a wide selection of unique engagement rings and wedding rings Toronto couples can only find at their store. With over 4,000 designs, only the best-selling designs are featured on the Website.



Recently, Crawford weighed in on some of the different ways that men deal with the process of choosing wedding and engagement rings: “Some men bring moms or female relatives with good taste to maintain the fiancé’s surprise, and we’ve seen some bring their future mother in laws, which is a great way to bond with them and get their advice, which they love. Some arrive with their fiancée while others casually go “window shopping” before popping the question to get insights while still maintaining the actual surprise.



Crawford Custom Jewellers sells all sizes and qualities of guaranteed conflict-free diamonds, coloured stones and pearls. They also have a wide selection of fine quality gold, silver and platinum jeweller necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, pins and cuff links. A highly experienced goldsmith is on the premises at all times to create custom designs and repairs. Even though couples have numerous choices between jewellery stores Toronto couples seem to gravitate to Crawford for the expert help as much as the selection and services. To learn more, please visit http://crawfordjewellers.ca/



About Crawford Custom Jewellers

Crawford Custom Jewellers has over 4,000 custom-designed jewellery items including engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and coloured stones. The family-owned Toronto jeweller has a highly knowledgeable staff and an onsite goldsmith. Based on The Kingsway in Etobicoke, the jeweller creates custom designs and repairs.