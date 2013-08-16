Oxagile Now Provides Professional Android and iOS App Development

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Oxagile, an IT company providing numerous web and mobile, IPTV, and other app services, has added Android and Oxagile ios apps development to its full roster of offerings. The highly specialized company is able to provide these services in a wide range of industries, including entertainment, education, finance, manufacturing, travel, and energy and utilities. Nearly any business requiring app development, therefore, can benefit from the company’s services.



Customers looking for Android apps will find a service that caters to their needs. Experts understand the flexibility and personalization of this platform and its availability on tablets. Oxagile can provide game and social, business, and productivity app development. It can also cater to mCommerce and leisure clients. The finished product will operate on a number of supported devices, while it will work on multiple versions of the platform.



For those needing iOS apps, the company can produce software for a number of requirements. In addition to games, it can produce branded apps and programs for social networking, location-based services, video, coupons, barcode scanning, and business productivity. Apps for video and audio streaming, service management, digital publishing, sales productivity, conferencing, analytics, and business intelligence can also be handled. Technical abilities include Flash-to-HTML5 transition, mobile optimized apps, plus native or hybrid application development.



Whether it is iOS or Oxagile android apps, the company can design anything from full productivity software to a mobile utility. Its development team works individually with each client, before planning the project with documentation, mockups, API integrations, and architecture development. Each app is deployed and fully tested before going live. Its real-world use is then evaluated and analyzed to find ways to enhance performance and for clients to get the most out of it.



In addition to Android and iOS apps, Oxagile can concentrate on Windows and BlackBerry development. For more information on these services and others this IT firm specializes in, please go to its website at http://www.oxagile.com .



About Oxagile

Established in 2005, Oxagile is an international software development company. It specializes in web and mobile technology services for small and large businesses, employing over 100 technical experts skilled in .NET, PHP, Java, HTML5, and more. Custom apps and mobile solutions have satisfied many clients and have gone to market across North America, Europe, and Australia.



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Company : Oxagile

Website : http://www.oxagile.com/