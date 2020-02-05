Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global oxalic acid market includes increasing demand of ethanedioic acid, growing presence of usage in several industrial applications. This leads to boost the global oxalic acid market accounting highest CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of segmentation, the dehydrate grade holds good amount of purity formulation with quality between the range of 99.5% to 100%.



Flavoring agent pH regulator in foods & beverages, ice-creams & bakery product are considerably major applications of the product. Moreover, rare earth sampling is believed to be one of the key application with the usage of ethanedioic acid resolving purification of rare earth elements. Oxalic acid is mostly used as a major precursor for production such as fine chemicals, industrial chemicals, oxalates, and phenol resin catalysts. It is also used in synthetic analytical chemistry and organic chemistry.



In terms of region, Asia Pacific holds the largest revenue share in 2017 with the increasing presence of number of regional players coupled to develop downstream industries in the region. This is considerably major factors of the region to boost the global oxalic acid market in the near future. Furthermore, Europe is majorly the largest importer of the product as two leading companies called WeyIChem International GmbH and Oxaquim S.A. are coupled with the key players operating in this region.



The global oxalic acid market is categorized into several segmentation including product grade overview, application overview, and region. Based on product overview, the global oxalic acid market is fragmented into solution, dehydrate, and anhydrous. On the basis of application overview, the global oxalic acid market is segregated into pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemicals, textiles & leather, metal processing, rare earth sampling, and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global oxalic acid market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global oxalic acid market includes Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd. (RICPL), Honeywell International Inc, Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Limited (PCCPL), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Oxaquim S.A, LabChem lnc., UBE Industries Ltd., and Star Oxochem Pvt. Ltd.



Key Segments Of The Global Oxalic Acid Market



Product Grade Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Dihydrate

Anhydrous

Solution



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Pharmaceutical

Rare Earth Sampling

Metal Processing

Agriculture

Chemicals

Textile & leather

Others



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Rest of Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



