Oxalic Acid Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2020 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Oxalic acid is a colorless, crystalline substance with sharp, sour taste. Oxalic acid is at high concentration can be a dangerous poison. It's a part of carboxylic acid family.Oxalic acid is soluble in water, alcohol and ether. Oxalic acid is widely used as bleaching or cleaning agent. Oxalic acid is used as a mordant in dying process. Oxalic acid is used in pharmaceutical to purification or dilution purpose.Another important application of oxalic acid is to smelt rare earth. Oxalic acid is used as bleaching agent in textile and wood industry. Oxalic acid plays a vital role as rust-remover for metal treatment industry as well as water treatment. The estimated oxalic acid consumption was about 190 million metric tons at the end of 2009.



Oxalic Acid Market: Drivers and restraints



The exponential growth in pharmaceutical and rare earths industry, is the major contributor to the growth of Oxalic Acid Market. The use of Oxalic Acid in bleaching and cleaning purpose at various industrial/household application is a positive indicator in the expected growth of oxalic acid market. The growing concern towards sterilization in industry also drive the demand of oxalic acid market.



On the other hand, due to its toxic and corrosive nature, industrial as well as household use and handling might create restrain in the demand of Oxalic acid.



For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1267



Oxalic Acid Market: Segmentation



On the basis of application, global Oxalic Acid Marketis segmented into:



Rare earth Industry



Pharmaceuticals



Textile



Other (Cleaning, Surface Dust Removal.)



On the basis of manufacturing process, the global Oxalic Acid Marketis segmented into:



Nitric Acid Oxidation Process



Sodium Formate Dehydrogenation Process



Dialkyl Oxalate Hydrolysis Process



Oxalic Acid Market: Region Wise Outlook



Asia is estimated to be the largest consumer of oxalic acid in the world by volume .Especially China is a major consumer, producer as well as exporter of oxalic acid. The exponential growth in rare earth industry, pharmaceutical as well as textiles are the major factors behind the rise of oxalic acid consumption in Asian countries. Europe is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market for oxalic acid. USA due to its growth in application sector is also indicating positive prospect to the demand in oxalic acid consumption.



Oxalic Acid Market: Key market Players



Some of the market producers of the global oxalic acid market are Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co., Ltd., Ube industries, ltd., Oxaquim S.A. ,Tongliao Jinmei Chemicals Co.,Ltd, Indian Oxalate Ltd. and others



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.



For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1267



Regional analysis includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)



Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)



Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)



Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)



Japan



Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



About FMI



Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.



Contact



Mr. Abhishek Budholiya



Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,



Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,



United Arab Emirates



MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com



Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com