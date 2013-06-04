Oxford Group USA...Your Partner in Investment Opportunities

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The state of Florida has been attracting more foreign investors for the past few years and has contributed so much in the improvement of the United States’ economic status.



For quite some time now, Florida’s economy has been dependent on two factors—tourism and foreign investment. The strategic location of Florida, especially in the southern part, is drawing more attention from investors around the globe. The employment opportunity also flourished as the investments skyrocketed in the past years.



The Brazilians have already proved their ability to conquer the international economy through their strategic investment schemes. They have proved that they have the capability to create employment opportunities in foreign countries such as the United States. They have been eyeing the state of Florida for quite some time now and have witnessed the vast potential of the geographical condition of the state.



The Oxford Group, an abrir empresa nos EUA, aims to provide more opportunities for foreign investors who wants to capitalize in the imóveisem Miami and nearby cities. The company has seen the potential of the Florida state in the housing market and has been trying to attract more investors to invest with them. They also provide visto de investimento for qualified foreign investors to provide efficient services for potential investors around the globe.



About Oxford Group USA

The Oxford Group comprised of business consultants and professionals that provides advice to future investors. They offer efficient business solutions to foreign investors and help them achieve measurable improvements for their investments. They serve as a business partner for those who want to capitalize on the United States properties.



The Oxford Group plans to extend their services and reach more possible clientele to benefit both the United States’ economy and investors.



