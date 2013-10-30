Oxford USA Opens Investment Opportunities in the US

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Oxford USA opens more investment opportunities to the US by offering complete assistance, from operation to legal matters, to all interested investors. Foreigners can now abrir empresa nos Estados Unidos without having to experience the harrowing and tedious process of application and business set-up.



Oxford Group is an organization consisted of different companies and entities with solid international presence. Its network of entrepreneurs and corporations are reliable in assisting foreign investors in their mission to penetrate the American market. Investors are also safe with the group as its ethics and corporate conducts are prominent in the international business community, especially when it comes to North and South American transactions.



Oxford USA makes setting up a business and investment in the US faster and easier. Its capital market is stable and produces huge returns, and is also listed in the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Real estate investments are also made simpler as Oxford USA provides all necessary legal assistance and document completion.



Oxford USA provides assistance in procuring visto de investimento, as well as in procuring other visas, such as visa “O”, visa “H”, visa “L-1”, visto eb-5, visa “EB-1A”, visa “EB-1B, visa “EB-1C”, visa “L-2” and visa “E.” Visa “EB-5” in particular is a crucial pass not only for investment needs but in getting a Green Card as well.



Other services offered are export services to Brazil and export/import services to and from the US. Students can also inquire for its student visa assistance. Back office and health insurance services are also given.



Oxford USA serves as a global business platform for foreign companies as it provides total business services to ensure success in a foreign land. It offers strategy planning and microeconomic analysis, business and marketing planning, accounting services, legal services, logistics and public relations services.



For more details, visit Oxford USA through their website at http://www.oxfordusa.com.