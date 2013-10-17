Oxnard Residents Spill the Secret on Why They Opt for WR Contractor over Others

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Several years ago when WR Contractor announced that they will be offering free shipping for all porta potty purchases, the entire state of California went into a frenzy. The public turned cynical, thinking it was the Company's attempt to keep afloat in the industry as this was a never before attempted venture. As for the porta potty industry in California, they knew better. They started finding ways to get enough profit so that they will be able to offer free shipping services too.



Years later, at an interview when asked what their motive was in making such a risky business move, the CEO simply said they intended to make up for all the free shipping in about two years through dedication to the customers. Today, WR Contractor still run their business based on dedication to the customers and honesty. There is a very distinctive feature about Oxnard Portable Toilets, which are good quality and the best hygiene. Months of research have unearthed two reasons behind this - that most of the Oxnard CA porta potty are supplied by WR Contractor and that the Company always sends a team to keep the hired porta potties clean throughout the day.



For this particular porta potty Company, sanitary service does not just start and end at comfort and necessity. Most of the Companies offer this or at least strive towards this. The Company stands at a league of its own when it comes to the sophistication and modernity in the design of these porta potties. Even the basic and budget friendly sanitary units are presented with sophistication. Their classy designs and cutting edge features makes it perfect for use at special social events. Today, WR Contractor grace almost every social event hosted in Oxnard. It has been reported that these porta potties are even hired for indoor use. To acquire additional details about portable toilets Oxnard CA kindly drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-oxnard-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com