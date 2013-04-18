Oxstalls Sports Park Offer Tennis Coaching

Gloucester, Gloucestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- It’s a good idea to spend time in outdoor sports activities after a hectic day. This practice can keep one active and energetic. Oxstalls Sports Park offers a fun-filled option to spend time honing skills in Tennis, taking swimming lessons, and engaging in various outdoor activities. The park offers Tennis courts and Soft Play area for kids.



In addition to Tennis coaching programs, regular Tennis competitions are also held at Oxstalls Park. The various Tennis programs include TOTS Tennis with drop-in or after-school sessions, LTA mini Tennis program on weekends for kids up to 10 years of age, LTA Disability Tennis programs for physically handicapped people, Cardio Tennis programs for adults of all ages, holiday programs, and Tennis menace sessions for kids who want to learn Tennis and for juniors who could use some extra lessons in Tennis.



“We will help you achieve your own individual goal in Tennis, whatever that may be,” states the Oxstalls website, also mentioning that the park offers various courses and sessions for kids that can keep them energetic and active. The activity-based parties for kids feature Tennis, football and various other sports sessions including buffets and refreshments. The Jolly Hockey Tots is a well-structured program to introduce the sport of hockey to kids, and help them develop their skills. Kid’s activities and parties last for one and a half hours with 55 minutes for the activity, and the remaining time for snacks, buffet and ice cream.



The newest entertainment area for kids in Oxstalls Sports Park is the Fun factory Soft Play area, which houses various types of equipment for kids up to 8 years, to have fun with. Soft Play is open on all days from 10 AM to 6 PM. Visit http://www.oxstalls.org.uk to read more about the park, the activities, courses and sports sessions. Members can also make online bookings from the website.



Located in Gloucester, England, Oxstalls Sports Park is a sports entertainment destination for kids as well as adults. The park hosts various events such as LTA Tennis competitions and also offers group workouts for adults. Oxstalls already have a lot of members including kids, who are assisted in honing their skills in Tennis, Football as well as hockey. The park also offers swimming lessons.



