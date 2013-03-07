Oxstalls.org.uk: Best Athletic Centre UK

Gloucestershire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- It is said that of all sports tennis is the most enjoyable one and even those who are not really passionate about tennis wouldn’t mind taking a break from their work and enjoying a game or two of tennis to freshen up themselves. One good thing about tennis is its very versatile character; i.e. it is one game that can be enjoyed by people of almost any age group.



Furthermore Tennis playing is not only a good sport or athletic activity but also a great recreational activity that allows people to spend quality time with their family & friends. If people are looking for some great tennis playing facilities in UK, then no organization can be as good as the Oxstalls Sports Park. Oxstalls Sports Park offers an extensive range of sports facilities to its members with the primary focus of its services being pinned on Tennis.



The Tennis coaching offered at Oxstalls Sports Park aims at allowing students achieve their respective tennis goals. The various Tennis coaching programs offered to students at that organization may be listed below:



- TOTS Tennis program: For age group from 2 ½ yr up to school going age (after the school coaching or drop in coaching session)

- LTA Mini Tennis Program: For age group from 2 ½ yr up to 10 yrs (after the school coaching or drop in coaching session on every weekend)

- Junior Tennis Coaching Program: For age group 10 yrs + (after the school coaching)

- LTA Disability Tennis Hub: Coaching for SEN Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis

- Tennis Leaders Volunteering: Coaching sessions for Volunteer tennis

- Tennis Menace Sessions: Drop-in Tennis coaching sessions for juniors, minis, tots and for all others who want to learn the basics of tennis, get introduced to tennis and also those who wish learn extra and thus want to top up their coaching classes.

- Adult Coaching Program: These coaching programs are for able bodied adults and involve the use of Cardio Tennis

- Holiday Programs



“We see a lot of potential in children and therefore we have designed our curriculum in such a way that children too can benefit from it physically, emotionally and mentally. Our Kids activities, the special Tennis coaching sessions we hold for the TOTS, MINIs, and juniors as well as the Tennis parties are all directed to that end” says a team member. In other words Gloucester’s Oxstalls Sports Park’s chief mission is to make all its members highly energetic & active. “I am highly impressed by the Tennis coaching I received at Oxstalls Sports Park. They use all the latest coaching techniques to convey lessons” says a happy client. For more info visit oxstalls.org.uk



