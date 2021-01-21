Oxycodone Market Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 : Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharma

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Oxycodone is a drug that is used to treat moderate to severe pain in adults. It is basically an opioid used as a pain reliever. It acts in the central nervous system or CNS to relieve pain. Generally, when other medications cannot help or the pain is severe, oxycodone is taken and it belongs to the group of narcotics analgesics. This may be used in the form of combination therapy and it is a controlled substance. Oxycodone can be taken for a long time or short time, depending upon the pain condition. A class of drugs called opioid agonists to which the oxycodone belongs. The global oxycodone market is estimated to grow at significant rates.



The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Sanofi (France), Pfizer (US), Purdue Pharma (US), Endo International (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (UK), Mallinckrodt (UK), Mylan (US), Sun Pharmaceutical (India), Impax Laboratories (US), Indivior (UK) and others.



Oxycodone Market: Market Drivers

The overall growth rates of the global market are affected by several factors. One such major factor is the growing rates of Parkinson's syndrome. Recently, oxycodone is also demanded by cancer and rheumatic patents driving the sales in the market, globally. Other diseases and disorders including fibromyalgia and arthritis are boosting oxycodone sales. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of established companies and new entrants.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, routes of administration, application, distribution channel and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Short Acting Oxycodone

- Long Acting Oxycodone



Routes of Administration (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Oral

- Sublingual

- Intramuscular

- Intravenous

- Intranasal

- Subcutaneous

- Transdermal

- Rectal

- Epidural



Distribution (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Hospital Pharmacies

- Retail Pharmacies

- Others



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- De-Addiction

- Pain Management



Regional Analysis of the Oxycodone Market includes:

- North America (U.S.A., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Oxycodone Market: Regional Landscape

North America is dominating the regional market. There are favorable reimbursement policies that are affecting the sales of oxycodone in a good way. Additionally, over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, the Asia Pacific region is expected to project a robust CAGR in the coming years. The count of notable clinics is increasing with the advanced equipment which is boosting the sales in this region.



