Oxygen Boutique Comes up With a Complete Collection of Alice and Olivia Dresses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Oxygen Boutique, London’s coolest independent fashion boutique, has come up with a complete collection of Alice and Olivia dresses. Launched in 2002, Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet is a sophisticated, yet eclectic brand with a playful sensibility, which epitomizes the personality and quirky style of its founder. Oxygen Boutique is a unique retail concept that has grown from extensive experience in the fashion industry and an intrinsic ability to identify the wardrobe requirements of women today.



Alice and Olivia dresses start with the basic of classic apparel shapes before twisting them into unexpected, youthful and edgy looks. The line of Alice and Olivia dresses grew to become a full lifestyle collection offering everything from party dresses and coats to embellished t-shirts and sweaters. The collection of Alice and Olivia dresses incorporates Stacey Bendet’s love for culture, music art and vintage fashion into each collection. The collection offers something fresh and edgy every season.



Oxygen Boutique also offers a range of A.L.C dresses created by Andrea Liberman. A.L.C is a fully realized collection comprised of daring silhouettes, chic, modular separates and perfectly engineered basics. The pieces bring a new perspective to the needs of a modern wardrobe while improving upon the canon of essentials. AGAIN is another popular brand that is desired by fashion lovers around the world. The collection of AGAIN dresses effortlessly modernizes elements by revamping iconic shapes and transforming them into simple, wearable pieces. AGAIN gives a new meaning to the edgy glamor yet the foundation of line is classic and timeless. AGAIN is the creation of the designer Kekich-Purling.



Oxygen Boutique also offers a stunning collection of Dannijo jewelry that was founded by sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder in 2008. The chic collection of Dannijo jewelry is hand-made in New York and offers an eclectic range of designs. Danielle’s bohemian, rocker vibe combined with Jodie’s timeless sophistication makes for a versatile and ever-changing statement collection that consistently maintains a strong sense of DNA.



Devised by two generations of one family, Oxygen Boutique is the creation of Helen and Joanna. The labels available in-store and online are an intriguing blend of new and up-and-coming designers who are creating a buzz in the industry to established highly desirable labels. Big brands and label flashing are a thing of the past. The carefully selected and edited product range reflects this new approach to dressing and offers a highly personalized shopping experience. To learn more visit http://www.oxygenboutique.com/